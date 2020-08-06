Beet harvest 1952

A farmer in Butte County, South Dakota harvests sugar beets with a McCormick beet harvester pulled by a Farmall tractor.

 South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum photo

In this photograph, from the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum archives dated 1952, a farmer in Butte County, South Dakota harvests sugar beets with a McCormick beet harvester pulled by a Farmall tractor.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

Tags