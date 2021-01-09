 Skip to main content
Cat litter used to absorb more than just cats odors
Pennywise

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands.

As it turns out, cat litter isn’t just for the cats. A reader from Montana shared a few tricks for using cat litter for other odor absorbing tricks:

“With schooling starting now or later and school sports of some kinds starting, here’s a hint about smelly. stinking socks from athletics.

“You need two things, some old panty hose and some cat litter. And maybe some rubber bands.

“Fill the feet of old panty hose with fresh cat litter. Allow some room and then cut the panty hose off and put a rubber band around the open end so it won’t spill. Now, put those litter-filled hose feet in the stinking socks and let them stand for a day or so. The litter absorbs the odor and then you can wash the socks along with your laundry.”

The cat litter socks also will work on those smelly tennis shoes, football cleats, and basketball shoes as well. The litter absorbs the sweat and really makes a difference in the odor coming out in the wash.

•••

Speaking of athletics, a reader from Oregon wrote that when you are out of stain remover for pesky grass marks or other work-related stains, simply take some anti-bacterial dish soap and rub it in well before putting in the wash.

“It really does work, and most of us have this kind of hand soap now with the COVID thing going around.”

•••

A tale of wax removal from a reader in Minnesota:

“I had one of those big, tall candles in a glass jar sitting on my coffee table the other night when my 10-year-old neighbor decided it needed to be moved so her little sister wouldn’t get burned. She blew out the candle and tripped and fell down, spilling hot wax all over the carpet. We cleaned up as much of the wax as we could with spoons and rags, and it looked OK so life went on.

“The next day, I took a good look at the carpet and there was still wax in the fibers of the rug. I took a spoon and scraped up as much as I could to get it loose, but it still showed. My friend called me and told me to try putting a a paper sack over the remaining wax and run my iron over it, so I did it and all the wax came out!”

•••

When fixing an old sock, a reader from Montana writes that fitting the sock over a light bulb can help.

“When I need to fix a hole where the seams are rounded, I use a light bulb. The cloth fits over it nicely and it’s easy to sew because you can’t poke your fingers. The small end where the metal is makes a fantastic handle.”

If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

