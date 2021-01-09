Cat litter used to absorb more than just cats odors

Paula Vogelgesang Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. Follow Paula Vogelgesang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As it turns out, cat litter isn’t just for the cats. A reader from Montana shared a few tricks for using cat litter for other odor absorbing tricks:

“With schooling starting now or later and school sports of some kinds starting, here’s a hint about smelly. stinking socks from athletics.

“You need two things, some old panty hose and some cat litter. And maybe some rubber bands.

“Fill the feet of old panty hose with fresh cat litter. Allow some room and then cut the panty hose off and put a rubber band around the open end so it won’t spill. Now, put those litter-filled hose feet in the stinking socks and let them stand for a day or so. The litter absorbs the odor and then you can wash the socks along with your laundry.”

The cat litter socks also will work on those smelly tennis shoes, football cleats, and basketball shoes as well. The litter absorbs the sweat and really makes a difference in the odor coming out in the wash.

•••

Speaking of athletics, a reader from Oregon wrote that when you are out of stain remover for pesky grass marks or other work-related stains, simply take some anti-bacterial dish soap and rub it in well before putting in the wash.

“It really does work, and most of us have this kind of hand soap now with the COVID thing going around.”

•••

A tale of wax removal from a reader in Minnesota:

“I had one of those big, tall candles in a glass jar sitting on my coffee table the other night when my 10-year-old neighbor decided it needed to be moved so her little sister wouldn’t get burned. She blew out the candle and tripped and fell down, spilling hot wax all over the carpet. We cleaned up as much of the wax as we could with spoons and rags, and it looked OK so life went on.