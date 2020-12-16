Estelline man keeps oldtime craft alive

As families come together for Christmastime, there is usually a sense of tradition. Whether it’s pulling out the ornaments to decorate the tree, getting the family recipe book out for some holiday baking, or simply gathering in the living room to catch up.

Karl Schmidt, founder of Dakota Tinworks out of Estelline, South Dakota, has been working to keep those traditions for families by recreating memories in the form of tin. From ornaments to a biscuit cutter, to recreated timepieces, Schmidt has found a passion and a career in the oldtime craft of tinsmithing. And as December rolls on, Schmidt has been busy putting his unique skills to work.

“People immediately started asking if they could buy the things I was making, so I just built upon that,” Schmidt said over an email exchange. “Now, I have a better grasp of the market for my goods, particularly the decorative items, which are very popular at Christmastime.”

After 32 years as a history professor, Schmidt found tinsmithing by chance in 2004 at a local arts festival. From there, the passion exploded.

With very few tinsmiths around today, Schmidt attended the few and far between seminars on tinsmithing and even went as far as New York to work with William McMillen, who Schmidt said is considered the most experienced living tinsmith in the U.S. today.

Schmidt used to do hobby woodworking before discovering tinsmithing. He’s found the art of working with tin lies in the use of old tools and techniques. Those tools help get the most out his work, he said.