 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Exhibiting at Little I
top story
Yesteryear

Exhibiting at Little I

Little I 1950

A group of Little International exhibitors show beef cattle in the Livestock Pavilion show arena, March 3, 1950. 

 South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum photo

A group of Little International exhibitors show beef cattle in the Livestock Pavilion show arena, March 3, 1950. In this photograph the arched entry way is visible. This feature of the building is now the main entrance to The South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum on the SDSU campus.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Members prepare to say farewell to small town church
Rural Churches

Members prepare to say farewell to small town church

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

The small town of Onaka, South Dakota, in northwestern Faulk County has faded to about a dozen houses, a tiny post office and a bar that’s open three days a week. The town’s only surviving church, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will hold its last service June 13. 

+6
Members, pastors leave their mark on rural church
Rural Churches

Members, pastors leave their mark on rural church

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

German ancestry is strong in the Bialas family and in the Immanuel Lutheran congregation. The family spoke only German at home when Lawrence was young. He didn’t know English when he started grade school. “It was tough, I tell you,” he said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News