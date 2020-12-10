Fork on the Prairie Road: Grills built in South Dakota bring out meat’s best flavor

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Many farmers and ranchers are entrepreneurs and inventors. Here on the prairie, if they don’t have a certain gadget or piece of machinery, or if they see a particular need, they build it themselves.

Not many of them, though, are invited to show off their creations in Washington, D.C.

Adam Sorenson of Lake Preston, South Dakota got to do just that. The electric grills that he and his father designed, built, and have been selling for 15 years were showcased during Made in America Week at the White House in July 2019.

One manufacturer from each state was invited to showcase their business. At the event, Sorenson rubbed elbows with West Virginia’s Marble King, which produces glass marbles, Louisiana’s Tabasco sauce makers, and even representatives from Lockheed Martin, who brought along an antiballistic missile defense system manufactured in Maryland.

Adam says that when he was a teenager, he and his dad, Wally Sorenson, who kept about 200 head of cattle and operated a farrow-to-finish hog unit, grew tired of eating dry, overcooked steak.

It wasn’t the cook’s fault. It’s just that after Adam’s mom, Kathy, put a nice T-bone on the grill and called the guys in for supper, a long space of time could pass before they arrived to eat. We know how that goes – producers get involved in a pressing task and they can’t or won’t stop for mealtime.

While Adam was still in high school, he and his dad, an electrical engineer, tinkered with building a temperature-controlled gas grill. Later, they turned their focus to designing electric smokers.