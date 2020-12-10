Fork on the Prairie Road: Grills built in South Dakota bring out meat’s best flavor

Many farmers and ranchers are entrepreneurs and inventors. Here on the prairie, if they don’t have a certain gadget or piece of machinery, or if they see a particular need, they build it themselves.
Not many of them, though, are invited to show off their creations in Washington, D.C.
Adam Sorenson of Lake Preston, South Dakota got to do just that. The electric grills that he and his father designed, built, and have been selling for 15 years were showcased during Made in America Week at the White House in July 2019.
One manufacturer from each state was invited to showcase their business. At the event, Sorenson rubbed elbows with West Virginia’s Marble King, which produces glass marbles, Louisiana’s Tabasco sauce makers, and even representatives from Lockheed Martin, who brought along an antiballistic missile defense system manufactured in Maryland.
Adam says that when he was a teenager, he and his dad, Wally Sorenson, who kept about 200 head of cattle and operated a farrow-to-finish hog unit, grew tired of eating dry, overcooked steak.
It wasn’t the cook’s fault. It’s just that after Adam’s mom, Kathy, put a nice T-bone on the grill and called the guys in for supper, a long space of time could pass before they arrived to eat. We know how that goes – producers get involved in a pressing task and they can’t or won’t stop for mealtime.
While Adam was still in high school, he and his dad, an electrical engineer, tinkered with building a temperature-controlled gas grill. Later, they turned their focus to designing electric smokers.
After Adam earned his own degree in electrical engineering from South Dakota State University, he rejoined his parents on the farm, where the conversation turned to building an electric grill that would maintain juiciness and exceptional flavor – even if it stays on the grate longer than planned.
“We had that discussion for five years,” he says with a laugh. Neither food scientists nor necessarily good cooks, they relied on their own observations, deducing that grease, falling onto a heat source and burning yields an unacceptable flavor, not to mention potential carcinogens.
Ultimately, they designed a grill with electric heating elements on the sides, not the bottom. They sold their first Dakota Grills in 2005. Adam says some people have the perception that electric grills don’t yield top flavor. People who cook beef and pork on gas and charcoal grills have grown accustomed to the off flavor generated by burning oils, he says. Once people taste meat cooked on a Dakota Grill, they’re sold on the concept, he says.
“When you cook wild game or fish (on a regular grill), the gaminess and fishiness come from burning those oils,” he says. “If (as in a Dakota Grill) you’re not burning them, you don’t get the off flavors.”
Buyers who desire a traditional gas or charcoal flavor can achieve that by using an attachment that carries the meat oils to the heating elements and burns them at a controlled temperature. A tray filled with wood chips can also be inserted for smoking meat.
“The main reason we went with an electric grill was to be able to hold moisture in the meat,” Adam says. “It works far better than we imagined.”
Adam has been demonstrating and handing out samples at shows and fairs in the region for the past 15 years. Airflow controls and other automated features allow the cook to set a desired result, such as medium rare, producing what he says is a perfectly cooked cut of meat. The grill controls the cook time and temperature so precisely, he says, that even if you don’t get around to eating until two hours later, the meat is still medium rare, not overcooked or dry.
Adam is part owner of Grumpy’s Grill and Pub in De Smet, where pulled pork, brisket and prime rib are among menu items prepared on Dakota Grills.
Dakota Grills cost between $1,395 and $1,795, with a $100 discount for customers who pick them up at the farm north of Lake Preston. That’s where the Sorensons and a couple of part-time helpers manufacture the grills. They build electronic components in the basement of the farmhouse and hire local suppliers to laser-cut metal and powdercoat appendages such as legs, handles and shelves.
Any sticker shock is counterbalanced by the fact that the grills are built to last 30 years. “You’ll never burn a good steak again, and it pays for itself in energy savings,” Adam says.
Grills aren’t the only thing Adam currently has patent pending.
“I’ve always wanted to be a full-time inventor,” he says. “I’ve got a lot of ideas in the works.”
He can build a custom grate cleaner for your grill for about $25 – probably still in time for Christmas. And he is designing a prioritized electric outlet that allows users to plug in several power-hungry devices that normally couldn’t operate on the same circuit. The outlet controls which devices draw power based on the user’s priority settings, and won’t allow too many devices to operate at once.
Transitioning from farming to manufacturing isn’t always easy, Adam says. “Engineering is the easy part,” he says. “The hardest challenge is marketing – how to get the word out in a cost-effective manner.”
It’s easier to attract buyers when they see the grills at work, and when they can taste the samples Adam has handed out at more than 100 farm and home shows, fairs and other special events. One of his favorite events is grill parties, where he provides the grill and cooks the food, usually supplied by the hosts.
Find details about Dakota Grills, search for dealers and read recipes at dakotagrills.com or call 605-847-4713.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.
