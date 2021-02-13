From 1947 to 2021, still learning my place

It was during a shopping excursion at our local HyVee supermarket that I was again reminded that regardless of how much things change, much is still the same.

As a point of clarification, I still have an awful lot to learn about shopping. OK, “a lot to learn” isn’t even close, but since the COVID-19 lock down began, this old fellow has looked for any form of escape from the house.

For example, whenever Penny begins the “run to HyVee” process, I quickly grab a coat, offer to drive and before she can tell me my help is not necessary, I’m hitting the starter.

It was an early Saturday morning and the Wosters were fast tracking the aisles of our store – Penny pushing the cart, carrying the list and chucking items in along the way. The old fellow was doing his best to keep up. It takes me longer to analyze a particular item, catch up with the cart and explain why – even though we may not truly need this chili “made with real beef” – it’s on sale and a great way to support the cattle business.

I’m not certain if it was the chili or the heavily discounted two-day old caramel rolls that triggered the outburst, but in no uncertain terms the cart driver quietly told me to, “go sit in the car. I can’t take it anymore.”

“I’m just trying to help out and besides, you are walking right by some really good deals.”

What is it the Irish say? “An icy stare is worth a thousand words?”

Stare she did. Crumble I did, and in a minute or so I was sitting in the car listening to Willies Road House on my radio.