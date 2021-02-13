From 1947 to 2021, still learning my place

It was during a shopping excursion at our local HyVee supermarket that I was again reminded that regardless of how much things change, much is still the same.
As a point of clarification, I still have an awful lot to learn about shopping. OK, “a lot to learn” isn’t even close, but since the COVID-19 lock down began, this old fellow has looked for any form of escape from the house.
For example, whenever Penny begins the “run to HyVee” process, I quickly grab a coat, offer to drive and before she can tell me my help is not necessary, I’m hitting the starter.
It was an early Saturday morning and the Wosters were fast tracking the aisles of our store – Penny pushing the cart, carrying the list and chucking items in along the way. The old fellow was doing his best to keep up. It takes me longer to analyze a particular item, catch up with the cart and explain why – even though we may not truly need this chili “made with real beef” – it’s on sale and a great way to support the cattle business.
I’m not certain if it was the chili or the heavily discounted two-day old caramel rolls that triggered the outburst, but in no uncertain terms the cart driver quietly told me to, “go sit in the car. I can’t take it anymore.”
“I’m just trying to help out and besides, you are walking right by some really good deals.”
What is it the Irish say? “An icy stare is worth a thousand words?”
Stare she did. Crumble I did, and in a minute or so I was sitting in the car listening to Willies Road House on my radio.
Travel with me, if you will, back to Lyman County where Dad and little Jimmy are in the Shanard Elevator in Reliance or perhaps it was Hubbard Implement in Presho. Prior to departing the pickup, Henry had given his first born the regular warning about keeping my mouth shut and not “running around the store like a chicken with your head cut off.”
I was way too young to be offended. And besides, if the late Lyman County farmer and U.S. Sen. Jim Abnor was there, he always bought any kid who entered the store a bottle of pop from the 10 cents cooler. That would help with the mouth and running around, but not for long.
Much like Penny in the HyVee, year 2021, Hank Woster in the elevator, year 1947, would seek out his son, begin with the icy stare, followed by, “I’ve had enough. You go sit in the pickup.”
The good news is, and this also has not changed, I handle reprimand well. As long I can hit the starter before my wife gets to the car, I’ll continue shopping, such as it is. Who knows, sometime (hopefully sooner than later) one of my hand picked “bargains” will actually wind up in the cart.
As long as I’m in a reflective mood, let’s return to Chamberlain High School, the fall of 1956 and the implementation of vocational agriculture at our school. This reflection is impossible without including a World War II Marine Colonel, Leonard DeBoer, who would be the first Vo Ag instructor at Chamberlain. He would continue in that role for the next 30 years. To say he made a difference in hundreds of lives would be an understatement.
Mr. DeBoer was tough – right out of the combat engineer role in which he served. Along with that toughness, came the inherent ability to teach and in the process make his students better – much like so many of the ag instructors, whom I have had the privilege of knowing over the 40 years of attending their annual FFA award banquets.
Have the vocational ag programs and the accompanying FFA chapters changed? Most certainly, but almost always for the better. As we celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27, let’s be thankful for those who teach and those students on the receiving end of that teaching. If you, as I, were fortunate enough to be involved in FFA as a high school student, take a few minutes to remember that person who taught and guided.
South Dakota has a very active and well run FFA Foundation, which provides all of us the opportunity to support our state’s FFA programs. That organization and all of the students and instructors they represent deserve our support. National FFA Week is a very good time to do just that.
Be safe and thanks for what you do.
Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.