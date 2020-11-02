As social gathering and travel continue to be restricted, those looking for a taste of South Dakota can look no further than South Dakota Baskets Unlimited. The Mina, South Dakota business creates gift baskets of South Dakota-made items.
It has been owned and operated by Janet and Lorren Weber since 1995 after a chance encounter led Janet to purchase the business, which was established in 1987. Allowing their customers to build their own or pick from pre-determined gift baskets, the South Dakota Baskets experience combines only locally made products for their customers to appreciate.
As the Weber’s entered their 25th year of operation, Janet Weber said that as the pandemic has raged on, more and more customers have been looking for a way to send South Dakota to their relatives who cannot make it back home for the various holidays missed along the way.
“People are loyal to their state,” she said.
As South Dakota Baskets has grown, so too has its clientele. The internet took off around the time the Webers bought the business, so their ability to get new customers and new products for their baskets has grown.
The offerings have varied over the years. Many local producers have had to drop out or sell out as the economy swings up and down.
“It’s tough hanging on,” Weber said.
The dual benefit of promoting both South Dakota Baskets and locally made products has led to many partnerships over the years, Weber said. The Webers attend craft fairs across the state, often in search of new products to feature in their baskets. Now, with the business being well known, Weber said she often gets phone calls asking to be put in the basket, rather than having to seek anyone out.
“There are things here in South Dakota you can’t get other places,” she said. “Somebody has to be here promoting them.”
Even as South Dakota Baskets continues to provide an avenue for those looking for a taste of South Dakota life during the COVID-19 pandemic, Weber said she feels sorry for those who’ve had major life events canceled over the year. She hopes that her baskets can help cheer some people up over the holidays, she said.
“The younger ones I really feel sorry for,” she said. “We want to make your gift-giving stress free.”
The South Dakota Baskets shop can be found 12 miles outside of Aberdeen.
You can visit the website at www.sdbaskets.com or call 800-809-8595.