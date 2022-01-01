Make winter easier on your feathered friends

We have a lot of birds that spend the winter months near the house. They take shelter in the out buildings as well as the cedar and pine trees around the house.

I like to watch them first thing in the morning and decided years ago that they need some “good stuff” to eat in the winter months.

One of the ideas shared to me by a lady that I worked with for years was to use “food things” to decorate the trees near the house so the children can watch and learn without disturbing them.

Since someone in our ranching area always has a field of corn, it’s usually not a problem to ask for or offer to buy about six ears of field corn once it has dried. We will either break or saw the cobs into pieces about 2-3 inches in length and then tie them to the trees with some fishing line cut into appropriate pieces.

My children have also spent hours threading the individual pieces of popcorn onto lengths of fishing line and then hanging them on trees. When these are all emptied of the corn, I simply untie them from the tree, bring them in the house and on a weekend when they cannot be outdoors due to weather, they string more of the popcorn on the same line to hang once more.)

One year we were given several jars of badly outdated peanut butter. It smelled fine, so we took the pine cones, slathered the peanut butter on the outside edges of the cones, then rolled them in bird seed to hang on the trees outside the window. The birds went wild over that special treat.