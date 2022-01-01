 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Make winter easier on your feathered friends
top story

Make winter easier on your feathered friends

Farmlife: Wintertime family project ‘for the birds’

The pine grosbeak is the largest and rarest of the winter finches.

 Photo supplied by National Wildlife Photo Contest entrant David Halgrimson

We have a lot of birds that spend the winter months near the house. They take shelter in the out buildings as well as the cedar and pine trees around the house.

I like to watch them first thing in the morning and decided years ago that they need some “good stuff” to eat in the winter months.

One of the ideas shared to me by a lady that I worked with for years was to use “food things” to decorate the trees near the house so the children can watch and learn without disturbing them.

Paula Vogelgesang

Paula Vogelgesang

Since someone in our ranching area always has a field of corn, it’s usually not a problem to ask for or offer to buy about six ears of field corn once it has dried. We will either break or saw the cobs into pieces about 2-3 inches in length and then tie them to the trees with some fishing line cut into appropriate pieces.

My children have also spent hours threading the individual pieces of popcorn onto lengths of fishing line and then hanging them on trees. When these are all emptied of the corn, I simply untie them from the tree, bring them in the house and on a weekend when they cannot be outdoors due to weather, they string more of the popcorn on the same line to hang once more.)

One year we were given several jars of badly outdated peanut butter. It smelled fine, so we took the pine cones, slathered the peanut butter on the outside edges of the cones, then rolled them in bird seed to hang on the trees outside the window. The birds went wild over that special treat.

I have also taken the pine cones and rolled them in some used pan drippings from cooking meat. Then I roll the grease-covered pine cones in more of the bird seed, let it dry some and hang them on the pine trees.

We always seem to have quite a few birds hanging around. No wonder why!

My birds “pay me back” in the spring and summer when the world is full of bugs that attack the garden and the flower beds. The birds do a pretty good job of cleaning out those critters, so I consider their work our “payback” for feeding them.

•••

A tip for easier threading: As I get older, my eyes are a bit “off” when I’m trying to thread the needle on my sewing machine.

A friend told me to just put a square of white typing paper under the needle and it would help. I finally tried it, and it does work!

The reflection of the light makes it easier for these old eyes to spot the needle’s eye and get the thread through.

This is Paula’s last installment of Pennywise in the Tri-State Neighbor, as she has retired with her December issue. We thank her for sharing her tip and money saving tricks over the yeras and wish her the best in retirement! If you want to drop Paula a line, write PennyWise at Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News