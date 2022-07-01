Purple Heart veteran finds healing in honoring others with flowers

It started out pretty ugly. Two days into her tour of duty in Iraq as a 19-year-old soldier, Connie Johnson was injured in a humvee accident.

It was minor, though navigating her way to the makeshift hospital tent in Kuwait just as units were setting up operations was a challenge.

Then, just weeks from returning home, her convoy struck a roadside bomb. Shrapnel tore into her neck but missed a major artery that, if severed, could have killed her.

Back at home, things got even uglier. For years, she suffered through bouts of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that went unacknowledged by doctors, or even by Johnson herself.

Fast forward 17 years, and Johnson has turned all that pain into something beautiful .

On her property north of Brandt, South Dakota, hundreds of flower bulbs bloom under the warmth of a high tunnel greenhouse. They’re the sprouts of Johnson’s new business called Freedom Acres, which sells fresh cut flowers and offers a service to honor veterans who have passed away.

Patriotism and healing are at the core of what she does.

“I loved my time in the service,” she said from her dining room, the table spread with medals, patches and photos from her time in the military.

Johnson joined the Army after high school, 18 months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Service runs in the family. Her dad, John Neill, was a Korean War veteran, and her brother recently retired from a military career.

She enjoyed the structure, rules and patriotism, she said, and has fond memories of singing the cadence during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

“There was something about that sound on a crisp morning,” she said. “I was exactly where I was supposed to be.”

Her unit with the 101st Military Police Combat Company deployed to Iraq in March 2003. They spent most of their time in Mosul, in northern Iraq. Her major injury happened when she was providing security for a lieutenant colonel at a meeting at a mosque. They had just bumped up over the Tigris River on their way back to base when they hit a roadside bomb that had been planted during the meeting.

Her job as rear gunner was to keep watch over the back expanse. Her head was turned when the shrapnel hit. Had she been looking the other way, she said, it would have cut a major artery.

She received the Army Commendation Medal and a Purple Heart while in the hospital. But as soon as she was cleared, she was back in a turret to finish up her last couple of weeks of service in Iraq.

“I had a lot of fear, but I just swallowed it down and pretended it didn’t happen,” she said of returning to work.

She spent the next decade trying to move on, not realizing that her injury was more than physical.

“That was just 10 years of silence for me, but that ghost of war was still following me around,” she said.

Johnson went on with her life, focused on building her career and her family. Her husband, Shawn Johnson, is a former Marine who served from 1993-1997. They have three kids: Anna, 16, Zadie, 15, and Brock, 12, who go to school in Clear Lake.

She felt weak for being injured at all and was loathe to acknowledge her own scars in the face of those carried by others. She has a large scar on her neck, nerve damage and numbness, but other veterans came home missing limbs or covered in burn scars.

She didn’t see her struggles as a problem until she was recognized by a veterans group that does therapy through music. She was gifted a guitar. She doesn’t play, but it made her cry. That’s when she realized how her injury affected her.

“I just kind of buried deep,” she said.

Johnson started reaching out to groups for veterans and participated in therapy retreats, but she was still skeptical about PTSD. When she left the service in 2005, there was stigma around the disorder. People equated PTSD with a “craziness” that caused soldiers to go on a rampage killing innocent people. More subtle effects weren’t acknowledged, and services to treat the disorder were hard to find.

It took a lot of initiative for Johnson to seek care.

“As a veteran, you have to advocate for yourself, and that is very, very hard to do,” she said.

Eventually she tried mental health counseling at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Working through the event triggered a flight or fight response. She quit after six sessions.

PTSD compounded with grief when her dad died in 2017. She kept reliving the events in her head.

“I wasn’t just bombed once; I was bombed thousands of times. I watched Dad die thousands of times,” she said.

She started grief counseling and decided she needed to put her mind into something else. The spark for that something else came in the form of an article on homestead flower growing.

“When you give flowers, you feel it deep inside,” she said. “It’s kind of become something that’s not just a business idea. It’s something I can put my healing efforts into.”

She jumped into the flower business without knowing much about it. She’s learning as she goes - reading up on what to plant so she continually has blooms and learning which flowers can and can’t be paired in the same vase.

At the same time, she’s learning to function with her disorder. On bad days, she can come home and work in the garden to put her mind at ease. Farming fosters patience, she said, both for watching something grow and for the healing process.

“It’s so purposeful,” she said.

This spring, Johnson began to sell bouquets at the grocery store in Clear Lake. She also offers custom orders and wreaths, with 10% of proceeds donated to military organizations.

A part of her business is an adopt-a-veteran program. Customers can select a veteran buried at a local cemetery to honor, and Johnson will place a bouquet at the grave site and give a military salute.

She feels a connection with those veterans.

“We’re a part of the family because you served, too,” she said.

Johnson aims for a sustainable business, using compost from her chickens in the flower beds and collecting water in rain barrels. She hopes to add bees, as well. She also tries to support other veteran-owned businesses when she can - the company she hired to build her website, for example. Her first hire for the flower gardens is an Afghanistan War veteran.

While growing flowers is therapeutic for her, Johnson wants to eventually share the healing by offering classes that mix the lighter side of what she does with a more serious hobby.

Called Flowers to Firearms, the classes will teach both floral arrangement and the basics of handling a shotgun.

It’s about balance, she said.

Johnson’s day job is working as coordinator of veterans services for the Veterans Affairs Resources Center Department at South Dakota State University in Brookings. She also serves as president of the South Dakota Veterans Council and is a regional leader for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Freedom Acres is another way she continues to serve her country, and the soldiers like her who sacrificed to protect it.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.