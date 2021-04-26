Calling them in

Wednesday nights make a remote country church a rather lively place.
About 100 kids from the communities that surround Richland Church come by car, vanpool or bus to participate in chapel time and activities. It’s such a popular program that the church recently built a 94- by 96-foot gymnasium. It’s a place kids can run and play through the cold, dark winter months.
“The church has been committed to families and to children,” said Pastor Jason Dignan, who leads the youth ministry at Richland. “God has really used that to spread our ministries.”
Vacation Bible school is big, too. With many teachers in the congregation, they go all out for planning a full week of lessons and activities. About 70 adults volunteer, and the week culminates in a big dinner Friday night.
“It’s an all-church event,” said Pastor Ron Wickard, Richland’s lead pastor.
Leaders put in extra effort to bring people in because the church is remote. It’s about 15 miles to any town. The closest community is Mina. Homes have been sprouting up around the lake there, and that’s helped add to church membership.
In the early 1980s, the church started to transport kids from town to join their youth programs. Starting in cars, they eventually bought a van, then two. Volunteers drove a combined 200 miles or more every Wednesday to pick up kids at towns and farms within a 25-mile radius. Now with a fleet of four vans and a bus, they bring in 90 to 100 school-aged kids.
The focus on youth goes back to the church’s founding. The church was organized in the winter of 1909 after missionaries from the American Sunday School Union started Sunday school in the area. A revival meeting converted nine people that became the first members of Richland Church.
Dave Palmer is vice chairman of the church’s elder board. He took on the role from Lyle Palmer, a relative. The two can trace their family tree back to Fred and Nettie Palmer, two of the 31 charter members of Richland Church. They were Lyle’s grandparents and Dave’s great-grandparents.
The revival was organized by Rev. J.C. McGovern and his wife, Anna, parents of the 1972 presidential candidate George McGovern. He served as the church’s first pastor from 1909 to 1914 and returned for a year in 1917.
The first church was dedicated in the summer of 1910. The congregation has continually expanded and modernized over the decades. First they dug a basement under the original church in the 1940s, then they moved into a larger church building on Easter Sunday 1959. A fellowship hall was added a few years later. More recently, a large, modern sanctuary opened in 2006.
Now the 1959 building serves as a youth center. In place of the pews, there’s a pool table. At the back, there’s a coffee bar with stools at high tables.
The church is growing, but like any small church, Richland has had its struggles maintaining membership. Lyle remembers a Wednesday night prayer service during his youth where members were crying and praying that God would help them keep the church open. It took a changing mindset to save the church.
“We had the mentality that we were in the middle of nowhere,” Lyle said.
A former pastor told them to be positive as they searched for his replacement.
“When Pastor Ron came, we told him we’re out in the middle of everywhere, and he believed it,” Lyle added with a smile.
Pastor Ron Wickard has served as Richland’s lead pastor since 1979. He came when the farm crisis hit. Farms were getting larger and it was a benefit, he said, to be a hub for several surrounding communities rather than being tied strongly to just one.
“We were neutral enough that it did become a positive,” he said.
Dave Palmer was in junior high when Pastor Ron came. It was a welcome change for the kids of the church to have a young pastor who would join them at summer camp rather than just dropping them off.
“We thought this was the coolest thing ever,” Dave said.
Now Pastor Ron is making plans to retire this summer. Unofficially, Pastor Jason will step into the lead role. He’s been at Richland for 26 years and anticipates hiring a new youth minister.
“Longevity of ministry is helpful in these places,” Pastor Ron said.
Traditions have evolved along with the church and its congregation. Music during the worship services is a blend of old hymns and contemporary – led by Matthew Palmer, Lyle’s grandson.
The fall harvest dinner has shifted its focus from the food to the service were instead of a sermon, individuals take turns saying what they’re thankful for. A meal is served afterward.
“I think the service is almost more special than the dinner,” Dave said.
As rural churches go, Richland has a lot to be thankful for.
The new activity center had been talked about for a decade and fundraising was underway, but plans were set aside when it was decided it would be too expensive to complete. Then came an unexpected gift.
Mae Palmer, Dave’s aunt, spent much of her life as a missionary in Haiti. She lived frugally and saved her money. When she died, she left a portion of her estate to the church. Around the same time, a church member retired from a career in construction and volunteered in the role of general contractor for the new building. A number of other handy members pitched in as well.
“God provided,” Pastor Ron said.
This will be the last installment of Prayers on the Prairie for this season. We will resume our Crop Watchers feature in the next issue, but churches will return after harvest. If you have a suggestion for a rural church to feature here, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.