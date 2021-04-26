Calling them in

Wednesday nights make a remote country church a rather lively place.

About 100 kids from the communities that surround Richland Church come by car, vanpool or bus to participate in chapel time and activities. It’s such a popular program that the church recently built a 94- by 96-foot gymnasium. It’s a place kids can run and play through the cold, dark winter months.

“The church has been committed to families and to children,” said Pastor Jason Dignan, who leads the youth ministry at Richland. “God has really used that to spread our ministries.”

Vacation Bible school is big, too. With many teachers in the congregation, they go all out for planning a full week of lessons and activities. About 70 adults volunteer, and the week culminates in a big dinner Friday night.

“It’s an all-church event,” said Pastor Ron Wickard, Richland’s lead pastor.

Leaders put in extra effort to bring people in because the church is remote. It’s about 15 miles to any town. The closest community is Mina. Homes have been sprouting up around the lake there, and that’s helped add to church membership.

In the early 1980s, the church started to transport kids from town to join their youth programs. Starting in cars, they eventually bought a van, then two. Volunteers drove a combined 200 miles or more every Wednesday to pick up kids at towns and farms within a 25-mile radius. Now with a fleet of four vans and a bus, they bring in 90 to 100 school-aged kids.