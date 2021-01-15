Lake Campbell Lutheran Church, in southern Brookings County, South Dakota, turned 150 years old last summer, and a grand celebration was planned.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the party to be put on hold. Church members commemorated the anniversary instead by ringing the church bell 150 times on June 13, the date in 1870 when the church was founded.

Four of the five men sent to help organize the congregation were Trygstads. Today, Arlen Trygstad is president of the church council. His grandkids mark the seventh generation of Trygstads to attend the church.

It was his brother-in-law and his grandson who rang in the anniversary last summer – tolling the bell that’s inscribed with a Norwegian verse and bears the name of Arlen’s great-great-grandpa, Martin, who was on the committee that purchased the bell.

It was also a Trygstad who carved the formal wooden altar that stands tall in the alcove at the front of the sanctuary. Arlen Trygstad, a carpenter by trade, built a more modern altar and cross in memory of his dad. It has a place in the fellowship hall, a 50- by 70-foot addition build about 20 years ago.

The space with a new kitchen, restrooms and a wheelchair accessible entry has been a blessing. When gatherings used to require a trek to the church basement, a lot of older folks stayed home, Trygstad said.

Fellowship is an important aspect of church life at Lake Campbell Lutheran. Trygstad’s grandchildren always ask about the snack bar. Visiting after services is one thing members missed dearly during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It would be just like a big party in here,” Trygstad said. “It’s the only time we get to catch up.”

This summer, they held outdoor coffee hours, but people didn’t linger as long.

“It’s not the same as meeting inside where you can relax,” Trygstad said.

Most years, ahead of Christmastime the church hosts an especially popular gathering. A cookie walk fundraiser has tables filled with holiday baked goods in rows that stretch as long as the fellowship hall. People from communities all around start lining up at 9 a.m. to make the walk and gather an assortment of Christmas cookies, caramel roles and lefse. Sometimes $4,000 worth of cookies is gone in 10 minutes, said Ginny Jensen, a 45-year member of the church who joined when she married her husband Jerry Jensen at the country church.

Lake Campbell Lutheran shares a pastor with the church in Sinai. Pastor Jackie Braun first came to preach March 13, 2020, just as everything was shutting down to slow the spread of the virus. Easter worship was held over Zoom, and for most of the year Braun held one online service for both Sinai and Lake Campbell Lutheran.

It was a difficult year to start with a new congregation, but members said Braun – a Brookings High School graduate – fits in well.

“She’s doing fantastic,” Jensen said.

In-person services resumed last fall, and Braun was finally officially installed as pastor Nov. 1.

On a typical Sunday, about 65 people worship at Lake Campbell Lutheran. There are about 150 members on the books with some who retired to Brookings making the trip back to the home church for worship. Around 15 kids attend Sunday School.

It’s a big contrast from when Trygstad was young and there were 140 in Sunday school. His class had just three, but others had close to 18 kids, he said.

Vacation Bible school was a big event each summer. Kids from other congregations were invited to attend.

“We got to be good friends with them, and we’re still friends,” Trygstad said.

For two weeks in the summertime, adults made a day of it, too, Trygstad remembered. The men would quit farming by noon, and they’d come to the church to play baseball with the kids. Two games took place at once with the younger kids up to bat in the church yard and the older kids playing by the road. The men served as umpires and pitchers.

“That was a great time,” Trygstad said.

He also fondly remembers Luther League when Lake Campbell kids would join with youth in Sinai. Jensen and her husband were advisors when their kids were young. The group would go caroling at Christmastime. They delivered cookies as they went, then regrouped at the Jensen house for a spaghetti dinner.

Lake Campbell Lutheran was originally named Medary Norwegian Evangelical Lutheran Congregation. The first church was built in 1878 on the H.C. Hellickson farm a couple miles north of the current church. Over the next decade, the congregation went through several divisions as the population grew and different philosophies split the greater synod.

The present day church was built in 1890 for about $2,000 on land donated by Johannes A. Berge. Evergreens that surround the church to this day were planted in 1910, and Berge carried pails of water out to them to be sure they got a good start.

“It’s as nice as can be,” Trygstad said.

More than 100 years ago, the church was making efforts to retain membership. In 1917 it dropped Norwegian from the church name because they were afraid of losing their young people, according to a church history book compiled for the 125th anniversary. In 1930, they dropped the remaining services held in Norwegian because they were poorly attended.

The church building underwent major renovations in 1924. It got a balcony and a full basement, but the ceremony for laying the cornerstone – along with a time capsule – wasn’t held until 1934.

Now the 150th anniversary celebration is planned on Lake Campbell Lutheran’s 151th year, June 12-13, 2021. They hope to host a catered meal and several former pastors. Plans for 2020 were to honor the church’s oldest confirmed member, Tom Elverud, but he passed away last fall.

It’s important milestone to celebrate, even if it has to be a year late. Not every congregation makes it to 150 years.

“It takes everybody to be involved and carry on,” Jensen said.

