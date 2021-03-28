Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
A place to remember
Rural Churches

A place to remember

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

One rural church in northeastern South Dakota is encouraging people to stop and stay awhile, so that they might experience the special way these small, clapboard buildings connect us with the past--and perhaps even gain a little insight as to why volunteers pour so many hours into preserving them.

+7
History repeats at rural Lutheran church
Rural Churches

History repeats at rural Lutheran church

  • 4 min to read

For a small church with just 36 official members, Zion Lutheran in rural Deuel County, South Dakota, has a more active Sunday school program than some, and Pastor Krause has performed five baptisms at Zion in the last five years. “That’s what’s different about this congregation,” he said. “The next generation is not moving away.”