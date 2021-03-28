At a spacious country church in rural Dimock, South Dakota, there’s a tiny room to the side of the altar where you’ll find the inner workings of a grand pipe organ.

Before the organ was electrified, a teenage boy would sit there during Sunday services, pumping the bellows to fill the wind chest. The boys got 25 cents for their work, and they also took liberties to scrawl their names on the wooden components that fill the room. There are penciled initials, dates, hearts with a cupid’s arrow, even a cartoon tractor.

Among the artwork is “L.B. loves B.G.,” from when Lawrence Bialas and his bride-to-be, Bernice Gerlach were dating. Lawrence will be 90 this fall. He guesses that he might have spent his 25 cents on a movie in Parkston.

Bialas is one of several current members who trace their family lines to the Germans who founded Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1882. Lawrence and his brother DuWayne are part of a family of nine boys and three girls.

“My dad always said it’s cheaper by the dozen,” said Lawrence, whose name on his birth certificate is the German version, Lorenz.

German ancestry is strong in the Bialas family and in the Immanuel Lutheran congregation. The family spoke only German at home when Lawrence was young. He didn’t know English when he started grade school.

“It was tough, I tell you,” he said.

Today, it’s tradition to sing “Silent Night” in German at the Christmas Eve service, and kuchen is a staple at church meals.

Services at Immanuel Lutheran were preached in German, at least occasionally, until 1962. Even the minutes were recorded in the mother language until 1953. The adherence to the old ways caused a stir during World War I. Pastor E.P. Hempel was arrested and taken as a prisoner of war to Fort Douglas in Utah. Because he would not – or maybe could not – preach in English, he was taken away in January 1918 and held for 18 months. But the congregation didn’t give up on him.

“The congregation was really upset. They refused to call a new minister,” said Rev. Ryan Loeslie, a fluent German speaker himself, who has served as pastor at Immanuel Lutheran since 2017.

Hempel did return, and he preached at Immanuel Lutheran for a total 35 years.

The church building that stands today, with its signature cross-topped steeple reaching 110 feet high, was constructed during Hempel’s time. The pastor drove around to collect pledges from members, according to church history books, and he raised $10,000 in a few days.

The congregation had outgrown the little church they built for $1,000 in 1889. That building was moved by steam engine to rural Stickney – a trip that took four days. Known as Zion Lutheran, the churches shared a pastor until 1988 and the building was torn down.

The new Immanuel Lutheran church was built over the summer of 1914. Hempel, having studied art in Berlin, painted stately columns and a pair of classical angels on either side of the chancel. The pipe organ, added in 1926, covered half of the artwork, and a later remodel concealed it all under wallpaper.

Hempel also gave his artistic touch through music. He organized a brass band that played for weddings and the summertime Mission Fest. Members used to pick their instruments from a Sears Roebuck catalog he kept at the parsonage, and the pastor would help them learn to play, according to what Pastor Loeslie has read.

A line of much-loved pastors have left their mark on the congregation.

The church leaders tend to stay for decades, and the place becomes special to them, too. One former pastor, Robert Utecht served nearly 20 years, until 1993. He and his family were known for their puppetry and ventriloquism show that they performed on stage at the South Dakota State Fair each year.

Though he moved on from Immanuel Lutheran in the 90s, Rev. Utecht asked to be buried beside a lone tree at the edge of the cemetery when he died. Not long before the funeral in 2012, a storm battered the tree and it couldn’t be saved. It had to be cut down, but members worked overtime to turn the branches into a tall cross that stands in its place.

The church has weathered many strong storms in its history. In the 1930s, a windstorm destroyed one of the big chandeliers and left the building leaning to the east. Cables were strung across the nave and anchored with steel posts outside. They keep the church sturdy still.

The little rural church has produced nine pastors in its 139-year history. Among them is Wallace Schulz who was ordained in 1973. For decades, he hosted a radio show called The Lutheran Hour and founded Good News magazine.

“He reminded me of Billy Graham – his voice on the radio and in looks,” said DuWayne Bialas, who grew up tinkering on bicycles with Schulz and continues their friendship today.

Schulz visits each time he’s back in his hometown, and he’s spoken at Immanuel Lutheran’s Mission Fest, which remains an important event each summer. The day-long event held the third week of August includes a morning service, noon meal and afternoon speakers. Just like the olden days, there’s a root beer float stand for the kids to enjoy.

Summers used to mean competition. Youth groups would play volleyball, baseball and softball against other churches. Immanuel Lutheran was known as the Flensburg team, named after the area of northern German from where its founders came.

The church’s women’s group, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League is busy during the winter months collecting food donations and quilting. Their handiwork is sent to orphanages, to Russia and more locally, to the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

It’s that sort of love poured into projects that make Immanuel Lutheran a special place, Rev. Loeslie said. The same core families have put a lot of care into the church for 139 years, he noted, but the church is also very welcoming of new people.

“The real glue of everything that keeps our church together is what should – our Sunday worship,” Loeslie said. “A faithful congregation comes to church.”

And that’s what leaves a mark on a community and on a person.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

