At the end of a narrow gravel street on the edge of what was once a small railroad town, a blonde brick church stands as a stately guard over a quiet cemetery.

The small town of Onaka, South Dakota, in northwestern Faulk County has faded to about a dozen houses, a tiny post office, a park with antique equipment, a seldom used community hall and a bar that’s open three days a week. The town’s only surviving church, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will hold its last service June 13. It hasn’t been decided what will happen to the brick building, but the handful of members that call St. John’s home hope to give it a fitting farewell.

Larry Vetch is a lifetime member. He was baptized in the building that had served as the lumber yard office – in an era when the church was being rebuilt after a fire. He was confirmed and married in the current church. Saying goodbye to a place that played such a big part in his life won’t be easy, he said. His wife, Joyce Vetsch, agreed.

“This is just like home,” she said. “There’s a lot of memories in this church.”

The original St. John the Baptist was built near the Vetch farm, about five miles north of town, in the fall of 1906. The area was known as Casimir, and that iteration of St. John’s was known as the Casimir church. A year later, the railroad came to Onaka, and in 1916 a team of horses moved the church to town. The graves were moved, too, including the wrought iron crosses from the late 1800s that survive today. The priest lived in the rectory in what is now an empty lot next door.

The church was expanded during its first few years in town, but by the late 1930s it was in disrepair, according to a church history compiled by Mary Barondeau for Onaka’s diamond jubilee in 1982. The Christian Mothers Altar Society was tasked with making repairs. The Catholic Youth Organization took on the rectory.

“It’s like a sick child. Something always needed to be done,” said Ray Heintzman with a spark of dry humor.

Heintzman, 98, was a stubborn youth in his own right, judging by his accounts of getting in trouble with his school teacher and hopping box cars to Tolstoy. Today, he still brews up a batch of liquor he calls red eye to share with a former St. John’s priest.

He was at mass that October day in 1943 when the original church burned down. Mass was just beginning and the boiler started on fire. Everyone evacuated, and the priest closed the door, according to Heintzman, indicating they wouldn’t be trying to save the old building. Church members dug a fire line around the structure to keep it from spreading.

Money to rebuild was scarce, with the country in the midst of World War II. More than 20 members of the church were serving in the military at the time. Those at home did a lot of the work themselves. Construction didn’t begin until 1946 and it progressed slowly. Being a man in his 20s, Heintzman put in some long days crushing rock. They’d finish their work day at the bar downtown, he said.

It was a community effort to build the church, he said. Because many didn’t have a phone line, his dad would drive around to put a crew together for the day.

The cornerstone was laid in 1948, but work continued through 1949, setback when the chimney was struck by lightning and a windstorm that damaged the roof. According to Barondeau’s history, men worked on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. to hook up electricity and women scrubbed the cement floor on their hands and knees while the water froze around them. “But it was all worth it just to have midnight mass in a church again,” Barondeau wrote.

A blizzard hit at mass began, rattling the makeshift window coverings and keeping some parishioners from getting home that night. Problems continued into the next spring when heavy rains soaked into the walls and pooled in the basement. The oil furnace exploded, causing more damage. It wasn’t until 1957 that the church was dedicated. A choir loft was added in 1964, the year the Vatican decided services should not be held in Latin. The priest had tried to encourage the congregation to do the singing at the time, but it was perhaps too much of a change at once, so they kept the focus the choir.

Music had been absent from the church for a long time when Abby Vetch, Larry and Joyce’s granddaughter, stumbled upon the pre-recorded keyboard music. She and her older brother Nathan parsed out the song titles and soon were in charge of playing the opening and closing hymns.

“We’re not at all musically inclined, but we could pick a couple songs out,” Nathan said.

“It made it feel more like church,” his grandpa said.

Now in college, Nathan has been lecturing at the church since third grade when they had to pull a box up to the lectern so he could reach the microphone. He’s a fifth generation parishioner at St. John’s, but there weren’t many kids there as he was growing up. Large CCD classes seemed to end with his dad’s generation.

“After that, it’s like there were no families anymore,” Joyce said. It’s certainly far removed from the days of Heintzman’s youth, she noted. He came from a family of 14 kids.

Deis was another family name in the parish. Three members of the Deis family joined the priesthood – Father Kasper Deis in 1939, Father Michael Deis in 1947, and Rev. Dennis Deis in 1965. Three parishioners received their habit in a special ceremony at St. John’s – Sister Mary Inviolata (Mary Deis), Sister Mary Jude (Helen Deis) and Sister Mary Corinne (Mary Fix).

In the late 1960s, the Fall Festival with a bazaar and a supper was a time to celebrate. More recently, the church’s big event came around June 24, the feast day for St. John the Baptist. The parishioners hosted a picnic in the church yard or the town park.

The town park will hold one last church picnic June 13. There will be an open house 1-3 p.m., mass with Bishop Donald DeGrood and pastor Darin Schmidt at 4 p.m. and a picnic with a roast beef dinner will take place in the park afterward.

A special fund will continue to ensure upkeep of the cemetery after church closes. Nathan, Abby and their parents, Darren and Mary Vetch, take care of the cemetery lawn.

The Vetch family and others from St. John’s parish now attend mass at various area churches. There’s the ornate Cathedral on the Prairie in Hoven, and Catholic churches in Bowdel and Seneca.

For those like Heintzman, the drive and the building make other churches inaccessible. He notes the number of steps at the cathedral in Hoven.

“By the time you get up there, you’re tired,” he said jokingly.

For Joyce, the other places don’t feel quite as close to the heart.

“The mass is the same anywhere you go, but you don’t have the same feeling,” she said. “It’s that home feeling. I will miss the feeling of being part of something.”

Talks of closing the St. John the Baptist were several years in the making. Regular mass at the church ended last fall. Services at Christmas and Easter were some of the last. That didn’t stop longtime caretaker Wayne Heier from decking the halls. For years, he’s cleaned the church, decorated for the season and been an altar server. Even though they had just one mass at Christmas, he put up the tree and the manger. For Easter mass, he made a display of live flowers at the foot of the altar and trimmed the doors with flowery garlands.

It’s people like Heier, Heintzman and the Vetches that put a lot of love into the church. They hope to share that love with the community and with members past and present one last time in June.

