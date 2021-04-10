Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Members, pastors leave their mark on rural church
Rural Churches

Members, pastors leave their mark on rural church

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

German ancestry is strong in the Bialas family and in the Immanuel Lutheran congregation. The family spoke only German at home when Lawrence was young. He didn’t know English when he started grade school. “It was tough, I tell you,” he said.

+12
A place to remember
Rural Churches

A place to remember

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

One rural church in northeastern South Dakota is encouraging people to stop and stay awhile, so that they might experience the special way these small, clapboard buildings connect us with the past--and perhaps even gain a little insight as to why volunteers pour so many hours into preserving them.