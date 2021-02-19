It’s a small clapboard country church with simple furnishings, but the music is heavenly.

The members of Kellerton United Methodist Church of rural Hazel, South Dakota, find great joy in the music that accompanies Sunday services.

“We may not have a lot of people in church, but it’s full of music,” said lifelong member June James.

A pianist and organist visit from other area churches to provide the music. The ladies, Nona Clifford and Janet Struckman, come early each Sunday and play an old fashioned hymn sing before worship begins. Members say it helps sets a reverent tone.

The musicians don’t just play a straightforward hymn, though. They add some flourish and some swing.

“They can really rock,” member Peggy Kasten said.

“You can get out there and dance to it,” James added.

About 20 people come to worship weekly at the northern Hamiln County church. For families who have been there for generations, it holds a special place.

James is among those who can trace her ancestry back to the church founders. Her grandmother was a Robish, one of the German families who came to the Watertown area when it opened to homesteading. Amongst the families coming from Wisconsin to claim their own quarter of land in 1883 was George Keller His home just north of where the church is today housed a post office and store for a tiny town that became known as Kellerton, according to accounts of the church’s beginnings.

Seeing the need for more regular services than visiting pastors could provide, Keller eventually gave up his business enterprises and became a minister. The church was built in 1898 and Keller’s old store became the parsonage.

The Kellerton Zion Cemetery is located a half mile south of the church. When a casket is carried from the church to the burial grounds, they call it “marching to Zion.”

A favorite memory from the 1940s at Kellerton Methodist is the summer picnic, and ice cream was the highlight.

Church members were tasked with gathering eggs and collecting donations of sugar and cream. James said her dad went to Watertown for a truck load of ice, cut from Lake Pelican in the winter months, and stored in grain bins packed in sawdust.

Before the picnic small batches of ice cream were churned by hand, and a big batch was mixed with the aid of a tractor. Member Stan Dunn gave his recollection of the set-up in an email exchange several years ago. The Holzwarth family brought their John Deere and slowed its engine by removing a couple spark plugs, then set it up to turn the mix into a frozen confection.

“We would play ball and make ice cream until it began to set. Then when the going got tough, the fun began,” Dunn wrote.

Kids enjoyed their bowls of homemade ice cream, but cleaning the beater was the ultimate treat, Dunn said.

They made 50 gallons.

Summer picnics took place each July in the tree grove of a neighboring farm. Along with a meal, young and old would play softball in a pasture. Ice cream was one treat, but it was also a rare occasion when kids would get pop - sometimes too much pop.

“To this day, I cannot stand grape pop,” James said.

Members far and near keep a close connection to the church and give generously for its mission and its upkeep.

“I think we’ve had such a strong outreach because we’ve had such a heritage,” James said. “God has been with us all the way.”

In the past, women’s groups would hold basket socials and suppers to raise money. One year Kellerton was recognized in its conference for the biggest per capita donation.

Pastors Mark and Joy Tracy lead the church today. The couple has been with the Kellerton church since before they completed seminary.

“It was our prayer they’d find a way to stay,” said Beth Holzwarth.

The pastors also serve congregations in Clark, Henry and Garden City. They rotate services each Sunday to provide each congregation with the sacraments once a month. On the off weeks, lay speakers lead the service at Kellerton. Members love the variety they get from different speakers, Mark Tracy said.

“Each has their own personality and their own spiritual gifts that go into it,” he said.

At least six Kellerton members have gone on to be pastors elsewhere or have been strong leaders in some way in the Methodist conference.

“They’ve had a strong Christian base here,” James said.

That kind of foundation keeps members old and new close to the church. Those who visit the church feel a sense of community, Holzwarth said.

“It’s like coming home,” she said.

Prayers on the Prairie is a regular feature of the Tri-State Neighbor, taking the place of the Crop Watchers report during the winter season. If you have a suggestion for a rural church to feature here, contact editor Janelle Atyeo at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.