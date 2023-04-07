In the 4 ½-mile span between two rural Minnesota churches, whitetail deer run through reed-covered marshes and take cover in tree-filled draws.

Bald eagles land on tilled fields looking for sustenance where snow has melted off the otherwise white landscape.

A county road curves past the withering remnants of a large township hall.

The ties between the two Cottonwood County churches go back to 1869. That’s when people of Norwegian descent began to hold services in homes along Highwater and Dutch Charlie creeks. There, the settlers had water and pasture for their livestock, fish to feed their families and wood to build houses and keep them warm.

Today, the members of Old Westbrook and Highwater Lutheran remain a close community committed to serving those near and far in the Christian spirit, and many trace their roots to those Norwegian homesteaders.

Several of them recently returned from the Mission to Mississippi trip to Greenville, Mississippi, where for 17 years they’ve teamed with local churches to rehabilitate the homes of people living in poverty.

Old Westbrook and Highwater, along with about eight other Minnesota churches, raise money for the project throughout the year. Together they’ve refurbished about 50 homes so far.

“Everybody that goes down there comes back amazed at the living conditions,” said Terri Stangeland, the pastor’s wife.

Termites had destroyed so much of the kitchen in one home that the tenants had to move their refrigerator to the living room to keep it from falling through the floor, member Gladys Mathiason said. Another homeowner was happy to have the holes in their house repaired so the possums would no longer get in, Stangeland said.

Westbrook and Highwater could be known as a church of builders.

The pastor who served from 1963-1977, Arthur O. Aadland built Old Westbrook’s pipe organ by hand. It took him three years and was completed in time for the 1970 centennial.

“He established a strong musical tradition here,” Harvey Pedersen said.

Using black walnut wood from the grove outside the church, Aadland worked in the parsonage basement to fashion on the long pipes, sliding the boards down the basement steps.

“The dust was 2 feet high,” Mathiason said

A fire broke out in the parsonage during the building process, prompting the congregation to build the pastor a separate workshop.

Carol Mattison, a longtime organist at Highwater church, would check on the progress during weekly choir practice at the sister church. She dissuaded him from building a second organ at Highwater. There wouldn’t be room, she said.

Some of the metal pipes came from Rev. Aadland’s former church in Montana, which arrived flat and had to be reshaped by inserting a 2-by-4 board to round them out. Other pipes were collected from another Minnesota church. As the pastor and church members unloaded them, they made an unwelcome discovery.

“It was plumb full of bees,” said Frank Erickson. “I bailed out and Jim bailed out, and pastor kept handing out the pipes.”

The organ is notoriously difficult to play. Mattison sprained her finger during a special performance of Handel’s “Messiah” for the church’s 100th anniversary. The organ has no electronic action, she explained, so it takes a lot of pressure to push the wind through the pipes.

Mattison makes it look easy, though.

“If you saw her play, you’d deny it’s hard to play,” said Bruce Mathiason, Gladys’s son. “It’s beautiful.”

Aadland also started the tradition of hosting a Fourth of July celebration that lasted 50 years.

It was more than just an ice cream social. The event included a talent show, bands, ball games, a meal, worship services, and entertainment that went into the evening when they put on a fireworks display.

Located between Storden and Lamberton, Minnesota, the churches are rich with history. The first parsonage behind Westbrook church serves as a museum. It’s a tiny home built in 1872 where one of the first pastors, Johan C. Jacobson, lived with his wife and 10 children. It houses furnishings from the era, such as a hutch and cook stove and, in the single bedroom atop the narrow stairs, Jacobson’s own wrought iron bed, writing desk and Bible.

The house, once moved off site to a farmstead near the church, was returned to church grounds for Old Westbrook’s centennial celebration in 1970.

Jacobson was a pioneer mission pastor who organized several churches. He took a train from Saint Paul to Madelia, then walked more than 50 miles to the area.

Old Westbrook was the first church in Cottonwood County, founded in May 1870. Worshipers met in homes, then bought a school house two years later. That building still stands on a farmsite where, since 1888, it’s served as living quarters for generations of the Heggerston family. Old Westbrook church was built in 1883.

For the first pastor’s salary each man in the congregation paid 50 cents. The pay was lowered in 1872 because an invasion of locusts and grasshoppers decimated crops. Members were asked to give what they could, and the pastor had to make do.

The Westbrook congregation grew quickly. By 1900 there were more than 1,000 members. Groups broke off to form Highwater, Trinity in the town of Westbrook, and other congregations. The only one that’s always maintained its ties with Westbrook is Highwater. Pastor Mike Stangeland serves them both today.

In the early days, pastor Lars Lund, served 12 total congregations in six surrounding counties. Traveling between them in the winter months, sometimes he’d carry his books in a canvas bag and travel by ski. After five years of that and almost getting frostbite during his winter travels, the pastor resigned, according to Dean Fischel.

As a teenager, Fischel had the job of mowing the cemetery lawn. It was a big job with a push mower, and he made $150 for the summer. When he wrecked the family car, he had to spend all but $3 of his earnings to repair it, he said.

With mowing services costing $300 each time the grass is cut today, Fischels peers asked if he’d be willing take back his old job at his old rate. He declined. The salary probably wouldn’t go far toward any car repairs today.

Fischel remembers when there were so many members at Old Westbrook that chairs were placed up and down each aisle. On muddy Sundays, overshoes lined the front of the church outside.

Old Westbrook now has 188 baptized members, and Highwater has 145. About 35-40 attend each week, a few less at Highwater. With nearly 40 kids between the two, there’s hope for the future.

Joan Iverson’s family traces their roots to one of the founding members, Hans Iverson. When her grandson, Toby Iverson, was baptized in 2021, it marked the eighth generation of Iversons at the church in the span of 151 years.

Gayle Mathiason had five generations of relatives going to church at Old Westbrook at one time.

Carol Mattison’s grandfather was among those 16 families who organized Highwater Lutheran, as was her husband’s grandfather.

Highwater members built their first church in 1901. Each man of the congregation was asked to haul three loads of stone for the foundation by that June. The pretty little church had a rosette stained glass window topped with a steeple. Lightning struck Aug. 13, 1936, and it burned to the ground. All was lost but the reed organ and a communion set, rescued by neighbors.

Gayle Mathiason remembers peering into ruins and seeing the bell on the church’s foundation.

The next day, members voted unanimously to rebuild, this time with no steeple, only a bell tower.

Highwater is known for continuing the tradition of its mission festival each June. Started in 1890, ladies of the church would auction their sewing projects and cook a meal to raise funds for mission projects. Today, people keep the tradition going to show their grandchildren and great-grandchildren the way things used to be.

Ladies groups have long been active at Highwater. In the early days, the women traveled to their meetings on foot, and it wasn’t uncommon to see them knitting while they walked. In the 1980s, the ladies formed the Highwater Kitchen Band and played homemade instruments like a washtub bass with a snowmobile cable for a string and kazoos attached to kitchen utensils adorned with fake flowers.

For Highwater’s centennial, churchgoers shared tales with a bit of humor of ladies aid members and pastors arriving at church functions by motorcycle, of a bomb-planting visitor who was served breakfast before he was apprehended, and of several mishaps with the stove that used to heat the church.

Technology helps the church reach a wider audience today. A holdover from COVID, services are streamed live online, and sometimes amassing as many as 200 viewers.

“The church has always been a gathering point,” Carol Mattison said.

Knowing that the church’s future is controlled by rural demographics and changes in the farming industry, members hope to keep their churches going for generations to come.