The members of Templeton United Church of Christ like being together.

That’s evident in the way they laugh as they share memories about growing up in the small rural church that sits between farm fields west of Wessington Springs, South Dakota.

On Sunday mornings, they arrive with plenty of time to spare before worship begins. They come so they can chat and catch up with one another over coffee and cookies.

“It’s lovely,” Kathy Dean said. “We start with fellowship.”

“We kind of enjoy being together,” added her husband, Tom Dean, newly appointed as the head trustee.

His great-grandfather homestead a mile south of the church and was among the earliest members. His is one of several families who have attended church at Templeton for generations.

Serving the community

The church has been without a pastor for the last several years. A combination of lay people and dedicated visiting pastors conduct services each week. Still, members continue to serve the community. They take turns with other churches in town to put on a weekly service at the local nursing home, and they host a community event each summer such as an outdoor service or a picnic in the park.

It’s all part of their long-standing mission to serve the community, Tom Dean said.

Templeton’s women’s fellowship program has been serving the community since 1911.

Its big event of the year is the fall harvest festival, held on an October Sunday afternoon. An auction of garden produce, handmade items, poultry and baked goods raises money for the church and its missions.

“It gives you a chance to pay $125 for a pie,” fifth generation member Darrell Deneke said.

Larry Peterson serves as auctioneer, and he has a reputation for adding a few jokes while taking bids. Tom Dean remembers clearly when his entry came up for auction. With Kathy out of town, he made his best effort at a loaf of zucchini bread, but it turned out a bit dense.

“Larry said he would sell it as a doorstop,” Tom Dean said.

The auctioneer defended his assessment.

“I think it was pretty good bread,” Peterson said. “It had a lot of heft to it.”

It’s all in good fun and for a good cause. Pecan pies, coconut cream and angel food cake bring big money. The auction raises about $4,500.

“People turn out,” Tom Dean said.

Marking 140 years

Like many rural churches, weekly services draw 20 to 30 people. The church is held together by a group of core families.

“People put the church first,” Deneke said.

A few years ago, Templeton had the biggest Sunday school program in Wessington Springs-, but with the trend of declining rural populations and without a full-time pastor, the number of kids and their families attending Templeton have slid.

Templeton’s sister church in town closed recently, so there’s hope that the town congregation will make the trip to the country church. Already, a bus service makes the rounds to pick up town residents for worship at Templeton. In return, the bus service is one of many community causes to benefit from Templeton donations.

The congregation will mark 140 years since the church was organized this year. They hope it can be a reunion of sorts, a chance for former members to visit and reconnect.

The celebration on Father’s Day weekend will include a morning reception followed by a church service that mirrors the program of past anniversaries. A catered meal will be served under a tent outside.

Childhood memories

Summertime Bible school brings up fond memories: kids eating lunches outside, boys chasing gophers, and the day a squirrel found its way inside the church.

“It was lots and lots of fun all day,” Kathy Dean said.

Kids played softball on a ball diamond in the neighboring pasture. Roger Hainey remembers one pastor who served as umpire of the games about 50 years ago. With a competitive spirit, he made it his goal to keep the game close, and neither side was happy with the calls he made.

For others like Kathy who married into the church, children’s programs were the way they got involved.

Verla and Neal Barber married nine days before he left for military service in Korea. She was raised Catholic, but Neal’s mom made sure she got involved in activities at Templeton while her new husband was away. Soon Verla was teaching Sunday school and planning Bible school activities.

One year she served as superintendent overseeing 104 kids. When the kids put on their program at the end of the week-long Bible school, the church was packed.

They all enjoyed those times, Verla said: “It was a togetherness.”

At one time 40 or 50 kids sang in the choir. The adults today remember singing “How Great Thou Art,” out of an oversized book that shadowed their small-framed choir director. They played instruments, too.

Peterson remembers his kazoo: “That was the only instrument I learned how to play.”

The Christmas program has used the same large painting of the manger scene for decades.

At the end of the program, Santa would visit with bags of peanuts and candy for the children. Tom Dean remembers Santa joking about an emergency stop he made at the farm where his dad raised bulls when he was a kid. Santa came to church saying one of his reindeer had broken a leg.

“’I had to stop at Deans to hook up one of the bulls,’” Tom remembers him saying. “I don’t think one of those bulls would fly very well.”

Dedicated founders

Some accounts trace the beginning of Templeton Church to the first Sunday school organized at the Kendall residence in May 1883. It merged that fall with the Union Sunday School at the home of Rev. John Newton Cross.

Cross, at age 87, and his son had come to Jerauld County, South Dakota, from College Springs, Iowa, that spring. He built a large house out of plaster, limestone and small rocks, called a grout house. The house was used as a home and also a store and post office called Templeton. The name came from his wife’s middle name, Temple, after the town in England where she grew up, according to the church’s 75th anniversary book.

Cross had organized churches before, and he worked in the summer of 1883 with a well-educated missionary from New York, Sanford Huntley, to organize Templeton Church. Huntley, who founded the United Church of Christ in Wessington Springs, and his wife, Abi T. Huntley, were both pastors. She was the first ordained woman in South Dakota, according to the Templeton anniversary book. The couple served as pastors of Templeton church in the 1890s.

Those years were hard on the church. Drought caused many people to leave the area, and the church suffered. A core group was committed to keeping it going. They held revival meetings at the Fauston School that sat across the road from where they ultimately decided to build a church in 1901.

The first church was dedicated a year later. On June 14, 1924, it was flattened by a tornado. All that remained was the light plant in the basement, and that was stolen a few weeks later.

Many had suffered damage in the storm, but the people rallied and pooled $1,900 to rebuild Templeton church. One year from the day the tornado hit, the new church was dedicated. It’s the one that remains in use today.

“It was really quite amazing,” Tom Dean said.

Keeping it going

On the way into the building, churchgoers pass under a black bell on a lofty metal frame. It’s a Templeton legacy that came from a church Rev. Cross had started in College Springs. When that building burned down, the bell that Cross had given to the church was sent to him in South Dakota. Cross had it hung at his new church with the stipulation that it should forever be a Congregational church called Templeton.

Its home was in the bell tower until 2000 when the tower was removed because it leaked. The bell still rings each Sunday.

Until last year, the church had no indoor toilets or running water. Women would fill large metal coolers of water at home that could be used for meals and as wash stations.

“It only took 100 years and we’re quite advanced,” Deneke said.

Kyle Tanke lent his ditch-digging services to get the waterline to the church. He married into Templeton about 10 years ago and now serves on the church board. He appreciates the strong family feeling at Templeton, he said.

“This congregation has survived … simply because it really does function as a family,” Tom Dean said.

Those family roots run deep.

Born in 1932, Neal Barber is one of the church’s oldest members. He traces his family back to one of the first white settlers in the area. Chauncey Stockholm “C.S.” Barber was Neal’s great-grandfather, and he hosted Templeton’s first church service at his home.

C.S. Barber came from Canada to claim his homestead, and he did much to make sure the community thrived. Along with hosting church services, his house served as a post office and grocery store.

Neal is proud of his great-grandpa’s efforts to make the church and the community thrive.

“And I hope we can keep it going,” he said.

“They were progressive people, and they got a lot done,” Tom Dean added.

That generation established the community’s roots and its traditions.

“And they’re apparent 140 years later,” he said.