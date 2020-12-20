Sacred spaces on Christmas Eve

As a child, I loved stories. One memorable story said that every Christmas Eve at midnight all animals in the barn would kneel by a manger to worship Jesus. Being a bit skeptical, I never asked my parents about the possibility, but I always wondered about the truth of it.
One Christmas Eve, as a little girl, I did get to go into the barn after dark to help my father feed hay to several cows and their baby calves. Instead of the tree, noise, and clutter of Christmas in the house, the space in the stable was serenely quiet: the gentle lowing of mother cows, the sweet smell of hay being pitched down from the haymow to fill mangers below, sounds of contented cows munching hay, moonlight softly shining through barn windows. It was cold, but the barn seemed warm. Dark, but I wasn’t afraid. My father was there.
Quietly, I stood by the mangers watching the cows, hoping to see them kneel. A barn cat brushed my ankles, wanting to be petted. And how do cats kneel? Perhaps, I thought, I’m missing something spectacular because it wasn’t yet midnight.
Of course, when midnight did come, I was fast asleep in my own bed. I remember no disappointments, because the Christmas expectation and the sacred feel in the barn that night was the real remembered gift.
Today I remember the lowly shepherds on the hills of Judea who were probably tired and bored, expecting nothing, when they were suddenly surprised and terrified the very instant an angel of the Lord appeared before them and the glory of the Lord shone all around them. That magnificent, brilliant, and perfect Shekinah light, which had once filled the temple reflecting the Lord’s presence, had not been seen in Israel for hundreds of years until it filled that hillside near Bethlehem.
The messenger angel spoke, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a savior, who is Christ the Lord, this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”
And then, as if the shepherds weren’t already astonished enough, the messenger angel was suddenly joined by a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will to men.”
Of course, the believing shepherds rushed to Bethlehem, entered the stable where Mary and Joseph were and worshipped the baby Jesus lying safely in a manger, sheltered by his Heavenly Father’s presence. Soon, those excited shepherds returned to their mundane jobs, changed, glorifying, and praising God.
Now, the glitz and glitter of over-the-top Christmas lights, shop ‘til you drop, and hopes pinned on the puffy fellow in the red jumpsuit seem a long way from that Bethlehem stable where Jesus, our true hope and savior, was born.
Perhaps part of the real wonder of it all is that any of us can worship the Lord of heaven and earth anywhere and anyplace – not only in huge cathedrals and mansions, but also in small churches, simple homes, emergency rooms, prisons, war fronts – even in a stable. Our own worship space is sheltered, secure and sacred. Our Father is there.
