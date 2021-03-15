Sentiments on saving things

Trinkets, tokens, mementos - we collect a lot of “stuff” through our days and years.
My husband, John, recently began the task of helping his parents sort through their belongings. They’re preparing to sell their home of 40-plus years and move into something more manageable.
I’m proud to say that after a few weekends spent boxing, trashing and cleaning at his childhood home, my husband has relocated very few items to our house. I can’t say I’d have the same restraint. While I don’t like clutter, I’m a bit of a saver – thinking that some long unused gadget will come in handy one day or clothes will come back in style.
My husband does have an inordinate number of shoes, but they’re tucked away neatly in the hanging shoe rack, and he does throw out the oldest, rattiest pairs. There aren’t many books he’ll part with. One complaint I have, though, is over his insistence that he saves papers from his days as a newspaper reporter.
When I say papers, I don’t mean just the published issues in which his byline appeared – though we do have plenty of yellowed newsprint tucked away in our storage spaces. He also saves the skinny notebooks with scribbled notes, the letters from disgruntled readers and the not-to-brief legal documents that went with court cases he covered.
John got a message the other day from a reporter who took over his old desk at the Argus Leader. When he left for a new job three years ago, he had a lot of clutter shift through on move-out day. The cops and courts beat comes with a lot of paper, and though he moved out boxes worth of it, he apparently left at least one thick manila envelope behind. Did he want it, the reporter wanted to know? He told her yes and I groaned. Another stack of paper to add to our storage boxes.
He likes looking through those old documents, he said. But when is he ever going to have the time to take that trip down memory lane? I can’t say I understand why someone would want to relive past work projects – ones involving crime and murder, nonetheless.
But we’ll box up the notes and hoist them into the attic. In 40 years maybe our girls will help us dig them out again. They’ll probably question why we ever saved them in the first place.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.