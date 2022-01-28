Stock show, rodeo kicks off 64th year

The 64th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off Friday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at The Monument, previously Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

This is the first year the event will take place in The Monument, Rapid City’s new ice arena and convention center.

Dean Johnson, president of the board of directors of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, issued a motion to officially start the show with other members of the board giving a resounding round of “ayes,” along with cheers from the crowd.

Rapid City city councilor John Roberts also spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony, issuing a proclamation from the mayor’s office.

“We come together to celebrate the South Dakota quality of life and good old western hospitality,” he said as he proclaimed Jan. 28 through Feb 5 officially Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo week in Rapid City.

“We're so blessed to have Monument Health come back out in support of a project that allows a brand new arena to be built in Rapid City,” said Ron Jeffries, general manager for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.

Rodeo Rapid City and Sutton Rodeo will put on the inaugural rodeo in the new Summit Arena at the Monument Friday Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan 29.

Jeffries encouraged people to attend.

“You only get one chance to have an inaugural rodeo. One time. This is it. A brand new rodeo event taking place right here,” he said.