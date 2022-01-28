Stock show, rodeo kicks off 64th year

The 64th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off Friday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at The Monument, previously Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
This is the first year the event will take place in The Monument, Rapid City’s new ice arena and convention center.
Dean Johnson, president of the board of directors of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, issued a motion to officially start the show with other members of the board giving a resounding round of “ayes,” along with cheers from the crowd.
Rapid City city councilor John Roberts also spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony, issuing a proclamation from the mayor’s office.
“We come together to celebrate the South Dakota quality of life and good old western hospitality,” he said as he proclaimed Jan. 28 through Feb 5 officially Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo week in Rapid City.
“We're so blessed to have Monument Health come back out in support of a project that allows a brand new arena to be built in Rapid City,” said Ron Jeffries, general manager for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
Rodeo Rapid City and Sutton Rodeo will put on the inaugural rodeo in the new Summit Arena at the Monument Friday Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan 29.
Jeffries encouraged people to attend.
“You only get one chance to have an inaugural rodeo. One time. This is it. A brand new rodeo event taking place right here,” he said.
Summit Arena boasts a new warm up arena so rodeo contestants can warm up their horses. “Those horses are athletes. They need to get warmed up just like the athletes do,” Jefferies told the crowd.
Along with the rodeo is a new event that is sure to be a crowd pleaser. The Wild Ride is a costumed bronc riding event that takes place Saturday, Jan. 29 after the horse show in the evening.
Contestants are required to wear costumes as they compete for $5,000 in prize money.
Along with rodeo fun is 10 days of livestock sales and shows, youth livestock shows and a multi-floor trade show.
“The foundation of everything,” Jeffries said, “is our 10 breeds of cattle that we have on Hubbard Feed Supreme Row.”
Jefferies said one of the show’s vendor’s stopped in the show office to tell him that this was one of his favorite shows because there is always something new and different.
“That's the beauty of the Black Hill Stock Show. It’s ever evolving. It’s constantly making improvements and changes and upgrades and additions,” he said.
Jeffries said he expects about 300,000 people throughout the ten day event that brings in an estimated 22 million dollars in economic impact to Rapid City and the Black Hills region.
Johnson, Roberts and Jeffries all thanked the men and women who work year round to bring the event to Rapid City.
“The work is never ending,” Johnson said. “Next week, when the show concludes, our board and staff will continue to work on the Central States Fair in August.”
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.