There’s help for handling life’s storms

When you live in the heart of a relatively large city, the sound of sirens is not an uncommon occurrence. Certainly, the proximity of the first responder vehicle plays a role in one’s attention antennae but for the most part sirens and South Sixth Avenue are joined at the hip. I should mention that is due in no small part to our proximity to Interstate 229, Cliff Avenue and 41st Street, all fairly heavy traffic areas. Add to that that the Cliff Avenue-41st street junction is within about a mile of Avera McKennan Hospital, and the sound of a siren should be no surprise.

I write this not as a tour of the city but rather as a lead into the fact that this year, more than a few of those sirens have been the precursor to a weather-related trip to the basement. Rightfully so, I might add.

We have lived in this house for over 50 years and have experienced the negative results of more than a few varied weather assaults. As an “old timer,” however, I don’t recall this many alerts – and summer is just half over. Other than the horrible ice storm of 2013, there has not been this much day after day damage to the stately old trees in our city, especially in the city parks such as McKennan.

We, like many, have picked up our share of “takes two to carry” branches, but so far nothing which did heavy damage. Several neighbors were not so blessed.

As an aside, we do have a tree that will be coming down – thank you Sioux Falls – due to the current infestation, the emerald ash borer. That will be a sad day, as this front yard tree is our second in the past three years to be lost to pest or disease.

Just a bit of history: when we bought the house in 1971, it was 11 years old and for whatever reason, there was not a tree on the lot. About as quickly as timing and weather permitted, the farm girl in the family began digging and planting and watering. As the saying goes, “the best time to plant a tree was yesterday. The second best is today.”

We had 40 years of great shade and fun for kids, which will now be degraded a bit. Although chances are quite good that we won’t be living here to see the finished product, I’m betting before we leave some type of tree will fill the void.

As I write this, hundreds, if not thousands of farm and ranch families have been hit with a second and even third damaging storm. Quite frankly, I don’t how they are able to deal with the emotional, physical and certainly financial repercussions of the resulting devastation. The clean up alone, would be enough to test the will of those who feed us, to say nothing of the impact on the bottom line.

It is easy to forget that over the past five years, there have been three or four assaults on the folks who live on the land. Weather, prices, certainly everything related to COVID – and yet they somehow press on and make it work. At least that’s the plan.

As I told the guys at coffee, “regardless of how many branches I haul to the landfill, the financial impact on our family is basically zero.” When a farm loses grain bins, crops, machinery and buildings, even with a reasonable plan of insurance coverage, there will be a loss – probably a substantial loss.

Realizing that the problems for production agriculture have been ongoing for several years in so many areas, I want to mention the fact that sometimes life simply becomes more than we can handle. Physically, emotionally and mentally. No one is immune, including the Old Stockyards Guy.

If you or someone you know and love is dealing with a serious behavioral health issue, please don’t wait to ask for and receive help. Sometimes we simply can’t win the fight on our own.

Over the past several years, various farm organizations have made the behavioral health battle one of theirs, and it is making a difference. They are to be commended for the effort.

I write this with a personal bias and a longtime relationship with Avera Health when I offer to you a toll free, 24/7 confidential telephone number simply called the Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline. Let’s say it’s 2 in the morning, you have not slept much for days, you are sitting at the kitchen table thinking, “I can’t do this anymore.” I hope you will grab the phone and dial 1-800-691-4336. It will be answered by a professional and the ball, as we say, will begin to roll.

Again, there are others sources of help available, but this is one with which I am familiar for several reasons. You don’t have to be alone. There is help if you ask, and we know that when there is help there is hope, and nothing in life is more important than hope.

My closing thought is probably beginning to sound a bit trite, all things considered, but I’m going to extend the thought regardless. Be extra safe in your labors, especially clean up, and thanks for all that you do.