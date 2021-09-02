Through the wheat field

 Skip to main content
Five New Way Harvesters make their way through a wheat field in McLaughlin, S.D., around the 1940s.

Five New Way Harvesters make their way through a wheat field in McLaughlin, South Dakota, around the 1940s.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

