To those who inspire future veterinarians

Becoming a veterinarian is often a calling that is felt at a young age. In fact, “I want to be a veterinarian when I grow up,” is in the top five answers kids will give when you ask them that age-old question. So why do kids want to be veterinarians? The answer is that they were inspired by someone.

My inspiration

I can’t ever remember wanting to be anything other than a veterinarian. I would spend almost every weekend on my grandparents’ dairy farm. My grandpa was the one who truly inspired me as I watched him care for all of his animals with his whole heart. Each and every one of them mattered to him.

I wanted to be a veterinarian to make him proud and to take care of animals like he did. But apart from keeping his animals healthy, he taught me something equally important – the reality that animals die. This is so significant that it is stated in the Veterinarian’s Oath that we took on graduation day. My grandpa was such an accomplished herdsman that he taught me about each and every one of the statements in the oath at a very young age.

Veterinarian’s Oath

Being admitted to the profession of veterinary medicine, I solemnly swear to use my scientific knowledge and skills for the benefit of society through the protection of animal health and welfare, the prevention and relief of animal suffering, the conservation of animal resources, the promotion of public health, and the advancement of medical knowledge. I will practice my profession conscientiously, with dignity, and in keeping with the principles of veterinary medical ethics. I accept as a lifelong obligation the continual improvement of my professional knowledge and competence.