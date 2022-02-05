What to explore at Aldi grocery

Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you plan to visit the new Aldi store while in Watertown for the farm show, expect to find some of your new favorite grocery items.

I first started shopping at Aldi while I was a student in Germany in the 1980s, and I was happy when a store popped up seven years ago in my city in Virginia. After moving back to South Dakota, I was thrilled to find an Aldi within walking distance of where I lived in Sioux Falls.

The chain has a no-frills approach to marketing. According to the Aldi website, 90% of its products are private label – and in my experience most of them are equal in taste and quality to national brands, except at lower cost.

The store is no-frills, too. To a first-time shopper, it looks a like a miniature version of a warehouse-style store, with groceries still on boxes on the shelves. According to redliondata.com, the average Aldi building is 16,500 square feet – about one-fifth the size of an average Hy-Vee and under one-sixth the size of a typical Walmart.

With just four or five aisles in the store, you will not get lost, and you will not need a nap when you’re finished shopping.

Some of my favorite Aldi finds include:

• Quality baking supplies, real vanilla and a variety of cooking oils

• A stock of spices, pie fillings and cake mixes

• Low-cost fresh fruits and vegetables

• Austrian chocolate, German wine, and chocolate-hazelnut spread similar to Nutella

• During the holidays: German Christmas goodies at half the price we pay in other stores