What to explore at Aldi grocery

If you plan to visit the new Aldi store while in Watertown for the farm show, expect to find some of your new favorite grocery items.
I first started shopping at Aldi while I was a student in Germany in the 1980s, and I was happy when a store popped up seven years ago in my city in Virginia. After moving back to South Dakota, I was thrilled to find an Aldi within walking distance of where I lived in Sioux Falls.
The chain has a no-frills approach to marketing. According to the Aldi website, 90% of its products are private label – and in my experience most of them are equal in taste and quality to national brands, except at lower cost.
The store is no-frills, too. To a first-time shopper, it looks a like a miniature version of a warehouse-style store, with groceries still on boxes on the shelves. According to redliondata.com, the average Aldi building is 16,500 square feet – about one-fifth the size of an average Hy-Vee and under one-sixth the size of a typical Walmart.
With just four or five aisles in the store, you will not get lost, and you will not need a nap when you’re finished shopping.
Some of my favorite Aldi finds include:
• Quality baking supplies, real vanilla and a variety of cooking oils
• A stock of spices, pie fillings and cake mixes
• Low-cost fresh fruits and vegetables
• Austrian chocolate, German wine, and chocolate-hazelnut spread similar to Nutella
• During the holidays: German Christmas goodies at half the price we pay in other stores
• A wide selection of dairy products, including milk and butter at the lowest prices I have seen recently, an eye-opening variety of cheeses, and some good yogurt choices
• Frozen vegetables (my favorites are the broccoli florets, which indeed are florets and not mostly stems)
• Pantry staples such as cereal, canned goods, pasta, rice, quinoa, tuna and oatmeal
• Snack foods such as nuts and dried fruits
My friends who need a gluten-free diet are pleased with Aldi’s line of LiveGFree products.
You will find fresh and frozen meat and seafood at Aldi, but there is not a deli. You will also find breads and packaged cookies, but there’s no in-store bakery.
For a comparatively small grocery, the store gets a lot of buzz on the internet. There are entire websites devoted to reviews of Aldi products. A cheapskate.com reviewer says the chain’s ready-to-bake cookies and rolls are not as good as the brand-name varieties. The same reviewer advises shoppers not to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables than they can eat within a few days.
When I was a food writer for The Roanoke (Va.) Times, I posted an online video of my then-teenage sons doing a taste-test comparison of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce with the Aldi brand. They did not know which was which until they had pronounced judgment. One son noted a distinct difference between the two but would not commit as to which he liked best. The other son quickly determined his favorite, which turned out to be the Ocean Spray.
You will not find everything under the sun at Aldi (for example, I have not found decaf tea bags or blackstrap molasses), but as someone who is overwhelmed in the cereal aisle alone at most stores, I like the less-is-more approach.
For example, if you want a bottle of ketchup or a can of green beans, that bottle or can comes only in one size. There are not three shelves devoted to just ketchup, or four brands and three sizes of canned beans to choose from.
According to cnn.com, Aldi stocks only about 1,400 core items, meaning less to warehouse and lower overhead costs. By contrast, the typical supermarket stocks upwards of 39,000 items.
Aldi cuts costs and passes the savings on to shoppers with measures such as not accepting coupons or personal checks, not supplying free shopping bags, and not having to pay workers to bag groceries and collect carts. (I also like the fact that Aldi allows its clerks to perch on stools while ringing up groceries. I wish more stores would do that instead of forcing workers to stand on their feet all day.)
What to know before your first visit
Bring a quarter to use a shopping cart. You will insert the coin in a slot to release a cart from a corral outside the store. When you return the cart to the corral, you will get the 25 cents back.
Grocery bags are not free; bring your own or buy bags at the checkout counter. Sometimes boxes are available when employees are stocking shelves, and customers are welcome to take those boxes (for free) to carry groceries home.
You will bag your own groceries, too: As clerks ring up your purchases, they place them in an empty cart, which you can then wheel to a counter for bagging or straight to your vehicle for unloading.
Part of an aisle contains seasonally rotating nonfood products such as kitchen and garden supplies, gifts, clothing items and toys. If you find something you want in this aisle, get it now, because the chain rotates its non-food merchandise, and the item might not be available next time you shop.
During one shopping trip in Germany, I trudged several blocks to the Aldi store with a fellow student. On the walk back home, he told me that someone must have thought he took too long to decide what kind of cheese to buy. Standing at the refrigerated section, inwardly translating the words on the packages, he suddenly felt two sturdy hands upon his waist. A Hausfrau had grasped him from behind and was firmly sliding him to the right, so that she could reach around and select the product she wanted. Shopping at Aldi in America is pretty much the same as in Germany, except for that one incident. May your Aldi experience be free of pushy housewives.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.