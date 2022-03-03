Winter-ready team

This team and crew are ready for winter weather near Stickney, S.D. around 1926. The photo is on the Teeselink farm, and Gurney Hanson is pictured with two unknown individuals. This photo was submitted by Mary Leigh Arndt, whose great-grandparents rented the farm before moving to Valparaiso, Indiana.
If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.
To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.