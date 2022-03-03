 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter-ready team
featured
Yesteryear

Winter-ready team

Stickney farm 1926

This team and crew are ready for winter weather near Stickney, S.D. around 1926. The photo is on the Teeselink farm, and Gurney Hanson is pictured with two unknown individuals. 

 Photo submitted by Mary Leigh Arndt

This team and crew are ready for winter weather near Stickney, S.D. around 1926. The photo is on the Teeselink farm, and Gurney Hanson is pictured with two unknown individuals. This photo was submitted by Mary Leigh Arndt, whose great-grandparents rented the farm before moving to Valparaiso, Indiana.

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unique pipe organ is heartbeat of rural church
Rural Churches

Unique pipe organ is heartbeat of rural church

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church looks like many white clapboard churches from the late 1800s. But in front of the modest rows of wooden pews rises the of glimmering gold and painted green pipes that stretch to the ceiling from the wooden base of the 115-year-old pipe organ.

Babe Ruth of rodeo
Rural Life

Babe Ruth of rodeo

  • Updated

Casey Tibbs is often referred to as the Babe Ruth of rodeo. He was born on the family homestead about 50 miles north of Fort Pierre, S.D. At age 14 he began riding rodeos in South Dakota.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News