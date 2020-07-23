This rammed earth poultry barn was one of several different barns set up by South Dakota Extension’s first ever agricultural engineer Ralph Patty. The test was to see how a rammed earth barn handled moisture compared to a wood and concrete barn. This photograph, which is part of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum archives, shows the only surviving turkeys from the experiment all of which lived in the rammed earth barn.

+4 Preserving the past: Agricultural museum project focuses on unique rammed earth construction technique What’s cool in the summer and made entirely of dirt? A building made with rammed earth construction methods.

