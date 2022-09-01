Little rain, decent yields and a baby

Well first things first. It is prudent we let our readers know that we welcomed Clarence Grey Schultz on the 8th of August.
Both mom and baby are healthy and happy at home, doing their best to let each other rest. The big sisters (Mila and Lena) are over-the-moon excited, and have already had a fair share of arguments over who gets to hold and for how long.
We haven’t seen much for rain these past few weeks. There have been a couple attempts, but the significant amounts have been to areas east of us. In total, we have seen about 25 hundredths of an inch.
Certainly cannot complain we are dry, but we do feel there has been enough stress to the growing plants to remove our top-end yield potential. Good yields are definitely out there, and will be great in some pockets.
The last three mornings have brought heavy fog. Old timers taught me to expect moisture, and here’s to hoping it is not white!
We spent much of the last week digging in new water and electrical lines in support of our new well. We rented a machine from a local DMI dealer, hired a neighbor who was well versed in running the machine, and went to work.
In total we put in two tanks, a hydrant, and about 4,000 feet of pipe and wire. In addition, we were able to help a neighbor finish cutting some of his hay down in an effort to repay his efforts helping us bale earlier in the summer.
Up next for us will be gathering bulls out of the pastures. Then we will get the harvest equipment to the shop for the necessary updates and repairs.
As a college coach once told me, “Proper preparation prevents poor performance.”