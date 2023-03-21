As the hog industry went through an upheaval in the way pigs are owned and brought to market, Eric Nelson noticed a major change in rural towns.

Today, nary a snout and curly tail trot through a sale barn. As a result, some auctions closed their doors, and rural communities where the barns were the center of activity are feeling the loss.

“It was hogs that paid the bills at auction markets,” said Nelson, who raises cattle in the hilly country around Moville, Iowa, east of Sioux City.

He doesn’t want to see the same thing happen in the cattle industry.

Nelson and four other producers around the state founded the Iowa Stock Growers Association with the goal of giving owners off all types of livestock a greater say in their industry. The new group is affiliated with R-CALF USA, a national organization for which Nelson serves as vice president.

Fed up with other agricultural organizations that don’t allow the policy of state affiliates to differ from the national agenda, Nelson said R-CALF doesn’t mandate what state policy should be.

“There are people that are wanting an independent voice,” Nelson said.

The Iowa Stock Growers founders outlined five areas of focus: reinstating mandatory country of origin labeling, forcing big beef packers to compete in the cash market, supporting a special investigator from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to watch competition and enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act, serving locally sourced meat in school lunch programs, and preventing lobbying entities from receiving checkoff dollars.

The larger goal, Nelson said, is about ensuring the livestock industry is a place where younger generations can invest and make a good living.

“We’re trying to help,” he said.

Nelson and others don’t want to see the cattle industry controlled by a few big businesses. It’s fitting for Iowa producers to lead the movement, he said.

“We saw it happen in hogs,” he said, adding that’s where the decline of rural communities began.

The Iowa Stock Growers came into being at a time when several states, including South Dakota, are upping their efforts to prevent the nation’s farm land from falling into the hands of foreign countries considered adversaries, like China. Nelson is concerned about other agricultural aspects, noting that Chinese-owned Smithfield has most of the hogs raised in Iowa.

Northwest Iowa is also home to a large concentration of chicken farms. They built where grain is grown in order to be close to a feed source, Nelson pointed out, but it also happened to be along a major flyway for wild birds. As a result, the wild bird population has brought bird flu through in recent years and it spreads quickly among the closely located poultry barns.

To Nelson, that’ an example of what happens when there’s just a handful of people making decisions for the whole industry.

There can be great strength in many small producers. It’s better, he said, when operations are allowed to do their own thing “so you don’t have a bunch of people walking the wrong way,” he said.

Nelson was spurred to organize a local group to fight for these issues when Iowa’s congressional delegates hosted a farm bill listening session last fall. Nelson wanted to be at the table as a representative of R-CALF but was told national organizations weren’t invited.

The stock growers group came together over the winter. Now Nelson is planning a trip to Washington, D.C., to relay their priorities to Iowa’s delegation there.

While recent announcements about federal support for a beef labeling program and funding for small meat processors signal there’s an effort to improve things, according to Nelson it’s not enough.

“I still worry about the ability of new plants to survive if we leave along the Big Four,” he said, referring to the four large packers – Tyson, JBS, Cargill and National Beef – that process as much at 85% of the beef in the U.S.

Nelson encourages producers to join the Iowa Stock Growers, even if they are part of another farm organization.

“We hope to be additive,” he said. “We think the message we have is vital to the survival of rural Iowa.”

Membership is $40 a year or $100 for local livestock groups to be affiliate members. Contact Iowa Stock Growers Association at P.O. Box 1124, Ames, IA 50014 or IowaStockGrowersAssociation@gmail.com.