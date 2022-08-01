Abscesses common cause of lameness in commercial beef

This week has been a busy week of lamenesses in many species for me.

Lameness diagnosis is complex and requires a lot of education and experience. Every day I learn something new. I’ve also learned that the worst thing you can do is go into a lameness with a preconceived notion of what it will be. The animal will prove you wrong half the time.

This week, it felt like I had a lot of bovine lamenesses that were abscess-related. Below is a discussion on this common problem in our beef cattle as well as a brief discussion on lameness exams themselves.

Bovine lameness exam

It is critical that we take our time during bovine lameness exams because cattle can be difficult to read and can be very stoic when they come into the vet clinic. It can be useful for producers to have videos of the cattle moving at home so that we can see what you were seeing before you brought them into the clinic, especially for the subtle lamenesses.

Once we have watched them walk, we put them in the chute to palpate their limbs. We start at the foot and work our way up carefully feeling the joints, tendons and surrounding soft tissues.

This can give us really good insight as to where a lameness is originating from. If there is no joint effusion nor soft tissue swelling, we move to the tilt table.

Almost every one of my commercial beef cattle lamenesses goes through a thorough inspection of the foot. Common things happen commonly, and there isn’t much more common than a foot abscess.

If I had a dollar for every bovine and equine owner who said “I think it’s in the shoulder,” or “I think it’s in the hip,” I’d be a rich lady. Instead, most of the time, the “up high” lameness is in the foot, which is what I found a lot of this week.

Foot abscesses

A foot abscess is a buildup of pus and pressure in a localized area of the claw. These are typically very painful with a sudden onset of lameness.

Abscesses can form in many areas of the foot and then can blow either through the sole, the white line or the coronary band. Hoof wall cracks, poor foot conformation (such as corkscrew claws), overgrown toes/founder, and sole bruising are the most common causes for foot abscesses in my area.

Treatment includes correcting the foot if it is overgrown, opening up the abscess, and blocking the other claw so that the infected claw can have a break from weight bearing.

Antibiotics are often unwarranted due to their poor penetration into the foot. If the abscess has caused an infection to spread up the leg called cellulitis, then antibiotics should be given.

In severe cases, abscesses can gain access to joint spaces such as the coffin joint and pastern joint. These are to be taken extremely seriously and treated immediately for the best outcome.

Conclusion

Lameness exams are challenging but are one of my favorite parts of this career. I have learned that the devil is in the details. And just when you think it’s a shoulder or hip, check that dang foot for me, would ya?