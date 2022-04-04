Addie’s gift: Platte man donates a portion of bull sale to his great niece who beat cancer

A bull sale flier isn’t a typical gift one might bring to a girl’s 14th birthday party.

But it’s exactly what David Mason brought to his great niece Addie Walstad’s celebration at the Platte Bowling Alley – and it was easily the most memorable gift there.

As pins crashed to the floor down the wooden lanes, tears flowed down the cheeks of the Walstad family when Mason showed the family a catalog picture of Bull PFVC ADDIE 1114 PLD, a bull named in honor of his great niece.

Mason owns and operates Prairie Valley Farm at Platte, South Dakota. He told Addie and her family that at his annual Charolais bull sale on April 9, 25% of the proceeds from Addie’s bull would go toward a college fund for the Platte eighth grader.

The fact that the Walstad family was able to gather for the birthday party was in itself worth celebrating.

On Sept. 14, 2021, Walstad was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the most common type of non-hodgkin's lymphoma in adults, though rare in adolescents and children.

The variation accounts for about 22% of newly diagnosed cases of B-cell NHL in the United States.

DLBCL can develop in the lymph nodes or in “extranodal sites” (areas outside the lymph nodes) such as the gastrointestinal tract, testes, thyroid, skin, breast, bone, brain or essentially any organ of the body. It may be localized (in one spot) or generalized (spread throughout the body). Despite being an aggressive lymphoma, DLBCL is considered potentially curable, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.