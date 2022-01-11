Bridging the gap: One restaurateur provides insight to why he needs ranchers - and vice versa

Beef. It’s what’s for dinner. Often.

Nick Caton, owner and chef at Killian’s Food & Drink in Spearfish, South Dakota, serves a lot of it.

“The petite filet on my menu is the most popular item I have,” he said.

Caton was a featured speaker at the Rural Women in Ag conference this fall in Deadwood, where he provided an insight to the beef industry from a restaurateurs’ perspective.

“What’s a guy like me doing speaking to a group of South Dakota women?” he asked.

He answered his own rhetorical question.

“We’re on the same team.”

Ultimately, he said, his bottom line hinges on the producers’ bottom line. He wants producers to be successful because that makes his business more successful. He said he and ranchers share the same woes like rising costs and labor shortages.

For the same product he bought last year for $12.73 he’s now paying $24.80 a pound.

Even after paying those prices, he can’t sell everything he buys.

“We butcher aggressively. My yield is only about 40% to 60%,” he said. “Nobody wants one single bite of fat or gristle. Just one single bite and people will say it was tough.”

Much like producers, he can’t dramatically increase his menu price: “I can turn the dial up five bucks, but even that is astronomical.”

Customers have a tendency to complain when their steak that was $22 is now $27, he said.

His labor prices have increased as well. The same employees he paid $14 an hour are now making $19 an hour and he’s still short staffed.