C-Sections: A history

About all I can think about this time of year is calving, and C-sections have to be one of the most exciting parts of it.

For the most part, I enjoy cutting C-sections because they are, for the most part, predictable.

Here’s a brief history lesson on this interesting procedure:

Cesarean section

The history of early cesarean sections is rather surreptitious. The term “cesarean” in Latin means “to cut.”

Some believe that “cesarean” is actually derived from the surgical birth of Julius Caesar although this doesn’t make much sense because his mother was reportedly alive when he invaded Great Britain. Long before Caesar, the Chinese were doing C-sections, as depicted in ancient art. In the early 1500s, C-sections were performed on women who were dead or dying during childbirth in attempt to save the baby or so that the baby could be buried separately from the mother.

As the years went on, C-sections were attempted on the living mother, yet medical reports from Paris between 1787-1876 say that not a single woman survived her C-section. This was due to the excruciating pain, severe blood loss, and post-operative infection.

In the early 1900s, surgeons started becoming aware of sterile technique. In 1940 penicillin became widely available, which greatly increased the odds of surviving a C-section. According to the CDC, about 30% of all deliveries in America are via C-section as compared to under 5% in 1940.