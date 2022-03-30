C-Sections: A history

About all I can think about this time of year is calving, and C-sections have to be one of the most exciting parts of it.
For the most part, I enjoy cutting C-sections because they are, for the most part, predictable.
Here’s a brief history lesson on this interesting procedure:
Cesarean section
The history of early cesarean sections is rather surreptitious. The term “cesarean” in Latin means “to cut.”
Some believe that “cesarean” is actually derived from the surgical birth of Julius Caesar although this doesn’t make much sense because his mother was reportedly alive when he invaded Great Britain. Long before Caesar, the Chinese were doing C-sections, as depicted in ancient art. In the early 1500s, C-sections were performed on women who were dead or dying during childbirth in attempt to save the baby or so that the baby could be buried separately from the mother.
As the years went on, C-sections were attempted on the living mother, yet medical reports from Paris between 1787-1876 say that not a single woman survived her C-section. This was due to the excruciating pain, severe blood loss, and post-operative infection.
In the early 1900s, surgeons started becoming aware of sterile technique. In 1940 penicillin became widely available, which greatly increased the odds of surviving a C-section. According to the CDC, about 30% of all deliveries in America are via C-section as compared to under 5% in 1940.
C-Sections in animals
There is not an established period of time when C-sections were performed on living animals, although it can be assumed to have been practiced thousands of years ago along with human C-sections. Today, they are a fairly common procedure in everything from brachiocephalic (smush-faced) dogs to club calves.
C-section approach
Small animals (cats and dogs) and horses have the C-section incision made on their ventral abdomen. We lay them on their back and under anesthesia, make an incision along their abdomen longitudinally.
This approach was used in cattle for many years but has fallen by the way-side due to difficulty with cattle under general anesthesia as well as several post-operative complications. Today, we approach C-sections in cattle through the paralumbar space which is the space on the side of the abdomen between the ribs and the pelvis.
This can be done on either the right or the left side, although the left side approach is more common. I like the left side because the rumen is there to hold the small intestines away from the incision.
One good question is why can’t we do this approach in horses too? Well it’s because the paralumbar space in horses is too small because they have four more ribs than cattle. Small ruminants can have C-section approaches on their abdomen or on the paralumbar space.
Reality of C-sections
Although we do C-sections in cattle rather often, they aren’t without complications. In cattle, we are doing these standing, and sometimes the heifer or cow is unruly and can seriously compromise our sterile procedure.
The uterus can tear making suturing and healing very difficult. Retained placentas and infected incision sites can also occur. If you can take a calf safely from the back, do it. If the dam and calf are compromised, taking them from the side could definitely be the better choice.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.