Celebrate success, plan for future at Iowa Industry Leadership Summit

Members of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are invited to celebrate success and plan for the future at the Iowa Industry Leadership Summit Dec. 15 and 16 at The Meadows Events and Conference Center in Altoona, Iowa.
The conference provides an opportunity for Iowa beef producers to come together to network, learn from one another and industry experts as well as to shape the organization’s policies for the coming year.
Policy priorities will be developed and written by attending members. These directions and resolutions provide direction to organizational staff and leadership as the work on legislation and regulatory issues throughout 2023.
Among the issues to be discussed are right of way fencing, criminal trespass laws, economic incentives for cash negotiation, live and feeder cattle futures contracts price limits, CRP, eminent domain and carbon pipelines.
This year’s keynote speaker is Amanda Radke, a fifth-year rancher from Mitchell, South Dakota who has dedicated her career to becoming a voice for America’s farmers and ranchers.
Find more information and register at www.iacattlemen.org.