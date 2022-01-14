Colostrum is ‘liquid gold’ to newborn calves

When I hear the term “liquid gold,” the first place that my vet brain goes is to colostrum.
Not only does colostrum typically have a yellow hue and it is clearly a liquid, but it also is worth its weight in gold to baby calves.
So what goes into a cow producing the best liquid gold she can?
Nutrition
We can get away with feeding bred cows rabbit tracks and northwest wind for a while (thanks for the one-liner, Lyle Olesen), but when it comes to late gestation, we need to up our game. Cows need to be at a body condition score 5-6 by the time calving rolls around. Too fat or too thin will result in poor colostrum quantity and quality. It is also important that your cows are getting adequate trace minerals.
Age of the cow
First calf heifers typically have lower quality colostrum than mature cows but this can be mitigated through good vaccine programs and decreasing stress.
Genetics
It is important to cull cows and heifers who are not set up to be good mothers. If her teats are so big and her udder is so low that the calf can’t nurse at all, it doesn’t matter how good her colostrum is. Or if she beats her calf into next week, he’s not even going to get a chance to get colostrum.
Pick good mamas and cull the bad ones, but don’t sell the bad mamas as bred cows on our next sale. The cattle industry thanks you in advance.
Vaccinations
Giving breds a scour vaccine is very important to help put those antibodies in the colostrum.
Sounds simple right? Run the cows through to preg, vaccinate and pour on a random nice warm winter’s day, and boom antibodies make it into the colostrum. Oh happy day. And snap back to reality and realize that biology is a real bear cat to deal with.
Instead, timing is key on the scour shots. In order for the cow to put the antibodies she generated from the scour shot into her colostrum, she needs to have her scour shot around six weeks prior to calving. And even harder for our human schedules is that the heifers should have a scour shot at six weeks and three weeks prior to calving. Why is this?
Making the liquid gold with the help of vaccines
Cows start making colostrum around five weeks prior to calving and will continue to make it until close to calving.
Interestingly enough, it takes about 10-14 days after vaccination for her to achieve peak antibody concentrations in her bloodstream which can then be concentrated into the colostrum.
Use the science at home
So how do we optimize the timing of scour vaccines to make our cows’ colostrum better?
It seems impossible with calving windows that start in March and go through June. And it is impossible.
We can only do our best. If we start calving March 1, then let’s plan ahead and get those scour shots into the cows mid-January. If that doesn’t work for you and the only time you can give the scour shot is during pregging in December, then just do it then but have realistic expectations now that you know the science behind the formation of the liquid gold that is colostrum.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
