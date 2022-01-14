Colostrum is ‘liquid gold’ to newborn calves

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I hear the term “liquid gold,” the first place that my vet brain goes is to colostrum.

Not only does colostrum typically have a yellow hue and it is clearly a liquid, but it also is worth its weight in gold to baby calves.

So what goes into a cow producing the best liquid gold she can?

Nutrition

We can get away with feeding bred cows rabbit tracks and northwest wind for a while (thanks for the one-liner, Lyle Olesen), but when it comes to late gestation, we need to up our game. Cows need to be at a body condition score 5-6 by the time calving rolls around. Too fat or too thin will result in poor colostrum quantity and quality. It is also important that your cows are getting adequate trace minerals.

Age of the cow

First calf heifers typically have lower quality colostrum than mature cows but this can be mitigated through good vaccine programs and decreasing stress.

Genetics

It is important to cull cows and heifers who are not set up to be good mothers. If her teats are so big and her udder is so low that the calf can’t nurse at all, it doesn’t matter how good her colostrum is. Or if she beats her calf into next week, he’s not even going to get a chance to get colostrum.

Pick good mamas and cull the bad ones, but don’t sell the bad mamas as bred cows on our next sale. The cattle industry thanks you in advance.

Vaccinations