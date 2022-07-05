Gomer bulls provide for easy heat detection

The term “gomer” is military slang for an inept colleague. In cattle, we use it to describe bulls that are used for heat detection. Another term for a gomer is a “teaser” bull. Its popularity is regional. Where in some regions, people utilize gomers very frequently and in other regions much less so.

Who’s a good gomer?

A good gomer bull has to be young, fertile and full of libido. Preferably the gomer will come from your herd so that you do not risk spreading disease. Do not turn your old bull that did not pass his semen test into a gomer. If he isn’t actively seeking out cows or heifers that are in heat, he will remain useless and should have been turned into hamburger when you found out he was not fertile. A new gomer bull should be made every year as they can lose libido.

What kind of gomer?

There are many different ways to make a gomer bull. All of these techniques work, so generally it is up to both the producer and the veterinarian doing the surgery to choose the best option.

Epididymectomy and vasectomy

I would say that in this region, the epididymectomy is the most common way to gomer a bull because it is very easy to do and most herds have a low chance of spreading venereal disease. In other regions, it would be combined with penile translocation to ensure that the bull is not fertile as well as that he cannot penetrate.

An epididymectomy involves removing the epididymis whereas a vasectomy involves removing the vas deferens. Both of these are small structures that live just outside of the testicle. These techniques can be performed standing in the chute with an epidural and local block. After surgery, semen cannot flow from the testes through the penis.

Keep in mind that sperm can live in the remaining tract for another 30 days. Always test bulls 30 days later to make sure that there is no semen present.

Penile translocation

This is another very popular technique in which the penis and prepuce are moved over toward the flank. The penis can extend but cannot penetrate, which is ideal for not spreading disease. Bulls have to be fasted and laid down for anesthesia.

Some bulls learn how to breed with their translocated penis, so most veterinarians perform a vasectomy during this time as well. Sutures have to be removed in two to three weeks, and total recovery time is four to six weeks.

Other techniques

There are several other described techniques that I am less familiar with. Briefly, there is a penis tie-down surgery in which the penis essentially scarified into place so that it cannot come out of the sheath. Preputial obliteration is when the prepuce is made smaller so that the penis cannot extend. And lastly, we can amputate part of the penis or perform a urethrotomy like we do in water bellies to make the bull urinate like heifer.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, a gomer bull might be an easy way to heat detect in your herd. Consult with your veterinarian to choose the appropriate surgery for your potential gomer.

Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.

