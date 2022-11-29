Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit set for Dec. 15-16

Iowa cattle producers have an opportunity to weigh in on cattle industry topics of concern at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit and Annual Meeting. This year’s event will be held Dec. 15-16 at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa.
Throughout the day, attendees can participate in educational sessions, covering industry topics such as price risk management, international trade and Checkoff-funded production research. A full trade show and opportunities for networking will feature new products and solutions for producers in all sectors of the beef cattle industry.
Leadership Summit is also the culmination of our formal policy development process. Members are encouraged to participate in policy committee meetings, which provide the opportunity to review expiring resolutions and introduce new policy priorities for the Association. Decisions made by members in the policy committee meetings will be presented to the board for ratification at the Annual Meeting. Based on feedback we’ve received over the past year, we expect policy discussions to center on eminent domain and property rights, cattle market reform and the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill.
The day will come to a close with dinner, awards and a keynote address by Amanda Radke. Radke is a fifth-generation rancher from Mitchell, S.D., who has dedicated her career to serving as a voice for the nation's farmers and ranchers. Radke regularly tackles industry issues as a columnist and speaker. She believes food security is national security, and her work is focused on keeping producers on the land and ensuring every citizen has access to safe, affordable and nutritious food in this country.
To register for the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit, visit iacattlemen.org. Registration is highly encouraged, and early bird rates will be offered through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Hotel accommodations can be made online by following the link and entering the delegate code and password listed below. To receive the group rate, you will need to make reservations prior to Thursday, Dec. 1.
AGENDA
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
8:30 a.m. Registration & Trade Show Opens
10 a.m. Welcome Remarks
10:15 a.m. Educational Sessions
Global Beef Outlook (Virtual)
Brett Stuart, Global AgriTrends, President
Drought, the pandemic and war have all impacted global commodity prices. Now rising U.S. interest rates are strengthening dollar values around the world. But amidst all of this turmoil, global tailwinds are blowing for the U.S. beef industry.
Livestock Risk Protection
Troy Clevenger, Compass Ag Solutions, Business and Risk Management Consultant
Troy will give an in-depth overview of how the Livestock Risk Protection program works, how it is effective for risk management and proposed changes that Compass Ag Solutions believes would improve the program for cattle producers.
11:15 a.m. Lunch and Awards
12:15 p.m. Trade Show Break
12:45 p.m. Beef Products Committee Meeting
1:45 p.m. Business Issues Committee Meeting
2:45 p.m. Educational Sessions
Global Ag Advocacy
Panelists: Judith de Vor, Bill Couser, Danny Beckman
In a global marketplace, we are not insulated from the regulatory action of other nations. Learn about livestock agriculture in the Netherlands and the Dutch government's proposal to significantly reduce nitrogen emissions by 2030. Listen to the perspective of Dutch livestock producers, and challenge yourself to think about similar issues in the U.S. How can we work together to develop solutions for the real problems facing farmers and ranchers in the U.S., Netherlands and around the world?
Investing Your State and National Checkoff Dollars
Iowa Beef Industry Council and Dr. Dan Thomson
Join the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Dr. Dan Thomson, ISU, for an interactive discussion regarding how your State Beef Checkoff dollars are invested to fund beef production research. This breakout will feature updates on how IBIC is collaborating with leading researchers to help Iowa beef producers make informed decisions on topics such as detecting, managing and treating Hairy Heel Wart, Early Health Impacts of Dairy x Beef Cross Cattle and Effects of Market Timing and Performance Technologies on Selling Cattle, etc.
3:45 p.m. Cattle Production Committee Meeting
NCBA Traceability Working Group Update - Todd Wilkinson, NCBA President-Elect
4:45 p.m. Trade Show Break & Social Hour
6:00 p.m. Dinner and Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation Awards
6:30 p.m. Keynote Address
Amanda Radke
Today’s consumer wants to know more about where their food comes from, but they aren’t getting their information from farmers and ranchers; they are getting their information from the loud voices of animal welfare activists, environmentalist zealots, biased media reporters, healthcare practitioners with plant-based agendas and celebrity influencers.
In her presentation, Radke will focus on consumer trends and how society really views food producers, and she will empower agriculturalists to go on the offense to influence conversations, debunk misconceptions and safeguard our industry against our adversaries.
7:15 p.m. Outstanding Cattlemen Recognition & Awards
8:00 p.m. Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Social
FRIDAY, DEC. 16, 2022
7:30 a.m. Breakfast
8:30 a.m. Iowa Beef Industry Council Annual Meeting
10:30 a.m. Iowa Cattlemen's Association Annual Meeting