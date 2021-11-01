Late season rains are bittersweet

It’s a little bit like a double-edged sword.

That’s how Angie Eitemiller refers to the late season rains portions of the upper Midwest saw throughout late September and October.

Eitemiller and her husband Chet raise corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa near Wagner, South Dakota and currently have 170 cattle west river near Mosher.

When it comes to the cattle, the rain has been a welcome respite from the drought that’s plagued the region throughout most of the year.

“The pasture was looking pretty tough in August there,” she said. “We were planning on pulling cows out early because the grass was done.”

But then the rains came.

The Eitmeillers thought they’d bring their cattle home the weekend of Oct. 23, but they got there and the grass looked good, she said, so they decided to keep them on the posture. They gave them some pre-weaning shots while they were there, and Eitmiller was pleased with how healthy they looked.

But the rain has caused some headaches, too.

While Eitemiller is happy with revitalized pastures, the wet fall brings challenges for them as well which is why producers like Eitemiller who raise both livestock and crops have had a love-hate relationship with the late season rains.

“We want to get our calves weaned,” Eitemiller said, “but this isn’t great weather for that.”

The stress of weaning on top of the stress from the cold, wet weather has led to some calves getting sick.

And then there’s the harvest.

“We got some rains which rejuvenated our pastures, which was a good thing, but as of last week, our harvest is at a standstill,” she said in the last week of October. “I was hoping that we would have been done by now.”