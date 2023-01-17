Operating for over 100 years, sale barn changes hands, remains family-owned

On the day Ken Wintersteen bought Menno Livestock, he got a call. The voice on the other end of the line told him he wouldn’t make it a year before he’d be forced to close or sell.

That was 27 years ago.

Born and raised near Olivet, South Dakota, Wintersteen and his wife Lynn, purchased a farm five miles north of Menno, South Dakota.

Aside from farming, Wintersteen always knew he wanted to run his own business.

So when Menno Livestock came up for sale in 1995, he and his wife Lynn decided to give it a go, partially so that the two of them could work together as a family.

Wintersteen said when his two kids, now grown, were younger, they were only occasionally at daycare.

Mostly, they were with their parents, either on the farm or at the sale barn.

For the Wintersteens, that was one big advantage of owning the sale barn, being together.

“I missed a few meals now and then because (Lynn’s) here all the time, but I can still cook a hot dog,” he said with a laugh.

Still, running his own business hasn’t always been sunshine and roses, and it hasn’t gotten any easier as more and more producers opt to sell at bigger sale barns.

At Menno Livestock, Wintersteen considers 1,000 head of cattle a big sale. They’ve had up to 1,300 head, but that gets to be a lot to handle for his employees.

An average sale is between 600 and 700 head.

“That’s what the guys (employees) like. They can handle them. There’s plenty of pen space and they get done on time. They don’t like to be here until late at night,” he said.

Menno Livestock also sells a varying number of feeder pigs, which Wintersteen said is kind of a thing of the past.

“But that’s kind of what this little barn is known for,” he said.

During their weekly sales, which switch to bi-weekly in the winter, they predominantly sell cattle, bred cows, bred heifers, butcher hogs, slaughter sows and boars and all classes of sheep.

“We get an occasional donkey, horse or puppy, whatever people want to sell,” Lynn Wintersteen said.

If it has four legs, it will go through the ring.

Whether bidding on cattle, sheep, or hogs, most sellers and buyers aren’t from the area.

“We get very few locals anymore,” Ken Wintersteen said.

Wintersteen said he doesn’t think people realize how much of an impact a sale barn makes in a small town.

On a big sale day when they get busy, they’ll have customers come in from Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, even as far away as Colorado. They usually stop and get a tank of gas and will buy something from the local convenience store.

“It drums up a lot of business,” he said.

The website Cattle USA, which broadcasts live auctions from around the country, has been a boon to business.

“Cattle USA has kind of opened us up to the world,” he said.

Online bidders from anywhere in the nation can watch sales and bid from the comfort of their own home. Some consumers purchase a single hog to feed their family.

“The modern consumer of pork, if they’re at all natural minded, like a pig with a tail and no notches in the ears. And they like them raised outdoors. We send them as far as Wyoming, Montana and Kentucky,” Wintersteen said.

While the online buyers have been beneficial, the results are noticeable in the in-person attendance.

“Not quite as many people sitting in the seats,” he said.

But with over 100 years of history, Menno Livestock has weathered many challenges and changes.

As the calendar flipped from to 2023, the historic auction barn, which originally opened in February 1920, saw another change. Matt and Marie Mehlhaf became the new owners.

Wintersteen said he knew the “writing was on the wall,” that he was going to have to sell, when he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Wintersteen has known Matt Mehlhaf for years. Mehlhaf has worked both on the Wintersteen farm and at the sale barn since college.

Still, it wasn’t until very recently that the Mehlhaf’s considered the sale barn might be a permanent fixture in their lives.

Marie Mehlhaf said the idea of ownership was something they’d played with, but when Wintersteen announced he was sick, the couple began seriously talking about it, with conversations going into the wee hours of the morning.

“We talked until like four in the morning and decided that’s the direction we wanted to go,” Marie Mehlhaf said.

Matt Mehlhaf said he’s learned much from Wintersteen already and is excited to carry on the legacy that he has built within the sale barn and the community that it impacts.

There is one skill Mehlhaf has yet to acquire.

He doesn’t know how to auctioneer.

“I’m going to have to learn, I think,” he said with a chuckle.

But skills can be learned. Character is tougher to teach, and it overflows from the Wintersteens to the new owners.

“Kenny always said it’s a people helping people business. So really, you do it for the people and you just try to make a little nice living on the side,” Matt Mehlhaf said.

As Wintersteen reflected on the last 27 years, he said ultimately, he had one goal.

“Hopefully, we have served the Lord through this business. That was always our goal,” he said.

Wintersteen served as a lay pastor for several area churches, though he’s put that on pause while he’s working through his health issues.

He’s hopeful he can return to the pulpit someday.

For now, he’s surrounded by the people closest to him, his family and his employees.

It’s the people Wintersteen said he’ll miss the most.

“They’re just out-of-this-world good,” he said of his employees, many of whom have worked there for over 20 years.

The people, it seems, will miss Wintersteen as well.

As their final year as owners of Menno Livestock was winding down, Northwest Vet and Supply along with South Dakota Pork Council held an appreciation and retirement party in their honor..

Nearly 300 people were in attendance.

The people Wintersteen has met through the business have been a blessing for him and his family.

He said he’ll miss that part the most, if his phone doesn’t keep ringing, he said.

Some days, Wintersteen would get as many as 150 calls.

“And it’s all business, we never just chat,” he said with a smile, his eyes twinkling with jest.

“Just a little monkey business,” Lynn Wintersteen added with a laugh, “You’ve got to have that, too.”