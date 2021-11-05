Post-weaning brings on National Sick Calf Month

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We always joke/nervous laugh that October is “National Sick Calf Month” and depending on how pessimistic we feel, sometimes it’s “National Dead Calf Month.”

Calves getting sick after weaning is a fact of life no matter how “perfect” your program is. Below is what we are seeing in the field this month.

Histophilus somni

Formerly known as Haemophilus somnus, Histophilus somni is a gram-negative bacterium that inhabits the upper airway. It is most commonly found in feedlot calves between 6-12 months of age. Almost all cattle will be exposed to this pathogen at some point in their lives.

H. somni is an opportunistic pathogen, meaning that it can only infect calves with a compromised immune system which commonly occurs due to stress like weaning, bad weather, or coexisting viral infections.

Clinical signs vary greatly from neurologic disease, to heart inflammation, to respiratory signs.

Mycoplasma bovis

Mycoplasma bovis is a gram-negative bacterium that causes pneumonia, mastitis and arthritis in cattle. One of the hardest parts of treating cattle with M. bovis is that this bacterium does not have a cell wall, which makes it much more resistant to antibiotics.

Typically, M. bovis is found alongside all of the other pathogens but it can be a primary cause of pneumonia too.

Clinical signs include coughing and depression but they often keep an appetite. If it gets into the blood stream and subsequently into the joints, the cattle will be very lame and have joint swelling.