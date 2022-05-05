Practice self-compassion in calving season

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I think that calving season is a great time to talk about mental health. It is something that the ag industry tends to shy away from talking about, but is so critically important. If you have a brain, then you need to be aware of your mental health.

Calving and mental health

Calving season is a time of stress.

We question if we were there earlier would we have gotten a live calf? What if we would have treated that group of calves earlier? Then we wouldn’t have had death loss? The list of events that we question could go on and on.

Likewise, there are endless subjects on mental health, but the one that I am studying right now is called “self-compassion,” so let’s dive in.

Self-compassion

Compassion is sympathetic understanding and concern for the sufferings and misfortunes of others. Thus, self-compassion is the same but just directed at ourselves.

This definition implies that we need to recognize when we are suffering. This recognition takes effort and time spent in thinking about the following areas: self-kindness, common humanity and mindfulness.

Self-kindness

Most people would call themselves a good friend or a good family member. We treat others with love, kindness, and understanding.

Self-compassion utilizes how we treat good friends and beloved family members and asks us to turn that inward on ourselves.

Think about when a friend tells us about a mistake they made, for example: “I found a calf dead out in the pasture. I looked all over for the cow and found a calf with the same number nursing her. I must have tagged the dead calf with the wrong number. I missed it. I feel so guilty. He probably died of starvation.”

This person could be having self-talk that sounds like this: “I can’t believe this. How could I have let this happen? This is absolutely unacceptable. What was I thinking?”

Now let’s think about what you would say to this good friend of yours. I bet you’d say something like, “Gosh I know you’ve had a lot of calves in a very short amount of time this year. You’re tired. Mistakes happen. You’re doing a great job. You’re a great cattle producer!”

You need to internalize that language that you’d use on your good friend instead of using destructive language on yourself.

Common humanity

The fact is everyone makes mistakes. There was only one perfect person to ever walk this earth, and newsflash: it wasn’t you.

Imperfection is part of the shared human experience yet so many of us are “perfectionists.” Trying to be perfect will only lead to you disappointing yourself. Accept your imperfections with self-kindness and the understanding that it is part of being human.

Mindfulness

Mindfulness is being fully present and aware in the moment, free from judgement.

You know you’ll think about that calf that died while you’re trying to get to sleep. Think about that scenario without judging yourself.

Focus on your breathing. Inhale four counts, hold four counts, exhale four counts, hold four counts. Do this at least four times.

Let your thoughts come and go during this time without any additional self-talk. Then reflect on what you are grateful for from that day.

You lost one calf, but you have 100 other happy healthy calves on the ground, thanks to your great skills as a cattle producer.

Conclusion

As cattle producers, you face a lot of stressful situations: extreme weather, long hours, death loss, physical/mental/emotional fatigue, conflict with employees/family, financial uncertainties, etc. I see you.

Treat yourself with the compassion, love, understanding and kindness that you deserve.

Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.

