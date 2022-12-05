Producers have new options for treating mycoplasma bovis in beef calves

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What a whirlwind of high and low temperatures we have had lately. These extreme fluctuations have been causing nothing but trouble with beef calves as their immune systems fight to keep up with ongoing challenges, especially those of bovine respiratory disease complex.

One of the main players in bovine respiratory disease complex is mycoplasma bovis, and it is one that we have new options for.

Mycoplasma bovis

There are 13 species of mycoplasmas in cattle, of which some are considered normal flora in the bovine respiratory tract. Mycoplasma bovis, on the other hand, is not part of normal flora and causes significant disease.

These very small bacteria are efficient at evading the immune system because they lack a cell wall. By not having a cell wall, they are also resistant to penicillin, cephalosporins (for example, Excede), tetracyclines (LA 300), and potentially even macrolides.

Clinical Signs

Usually Mycoplasma bovis starts to rear its ugly head about two to four weeks after weaning, transportation or co-mingling. You may notice increased respiratory rates, coughing, lameness with swollen joints, droopy ears and poor body condition.

Mycoplasma bovis has a much slower and insidious onset as compared to many of the other pathogens involved in bovine respiratory disease, which makes it even more difficult to control.

Lameness is typically severe as it affects the joints and the tendon sheaths. The ears become droopy due to a middle ear infection that is almost impossible to treat. Pneumonia can be severe with over 80% of the lung effected resulting in chronics that no matter the treatment, never get better.

Treatment

We are limited with what antibiotics will work on these cases due to mycoplasma bovis’s unique structure. Enrofloxacin (Baytril), florfenicol (Nuflor), gamithromycin (Zactran), and tulathromycin (Draxxin, Macrosyn) have the potential to work against mycoplasma bovis, but as stated above, it can sometimes be resistant to even the macrolides (gamithromycin and tulathromycin). Treatment even with an antibiotic that it is susceptible to can sometimes be disappointing, especially if the organism has settled in the joints.

If a producer wants to invest in the best treatment for infected joints, they can have their veterinarian hospitalize the calf and lavage the joint for several days in a row, attempting to flush out as much of the mycoplasma as possible, although 100% soundness typically is not achieved even after heroics.

Note that feed-through antibiotics are not labeled for nor are effective against mycoplasma bovis.

Prevention

Many different killed vaccines and autogenous vaccines have been tried in the past to prevent calves from getting mycoplasma bovis. Recently, a modified-live vaccine (Protivity) hit the market which shows a lot of promise.

Calves should receive two doses that are 21 days apart and should have both doses before weaning so they are fully protected before they are most likely to develop infection. Decreasing stress, having a great nutrition program, making sure calves are fully vaccinated, and keeping the environment as clean as possible have huge impacts on prevention as well.

Conclusion

If you have had trouble with mycoplasma bovis in the past, consider talking to your veterinarian about the new modified-live vaccine and potentially trying it for your 2023 calves.