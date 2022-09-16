 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PROtein day highlights local meat producers at Black Hills Farmers Market
PROtein day highlights local meat producers at Black Hills Farmers Market

When people think of farmers markets, they might think of the oodles of locally grown fresh veggies and herbs.

But meat producers at the Black Hills Farmers Market wanted to get the word out that farmers markets are also a great place to find quality sources of meat-based protein such as beef, bison, lamb, pork and chicken.

So they put their heads together and came up with “PROtein Day,” a day to celebrate and highlight all the flavorful, protein-rich meats available at the farmers market.

Farmers Market (10).JPG

Shoppers check out pork and beef for sale from Maude Hog and Cattle at the Black Hills Farmers Market.

The producers involved were Kitzan Family Farms, Maude Hog and Cattle, Evergreen Ranching and Livestock, Elk Creek Foods, DX Beef, Homegrown Pork and Poultry and Gramma’s Delicacies.

“This was entirely vendor led,” said Barbara Cromwell, manager of the Black Hills Farmers Market.

Protein day was held Aug. 20, during regular market hours, and Cromwell hopes it will be an annual event.

The producers and market partnered with five local and state-wide sponsors - Pennington Johnson Farm Bureau, South Dakota Beef, South Dakota Pork, and South Dakota State University Extension - to not only promote the event, but provide coupons that allowed customers to double their money on protein products.

Farmers Market (17).JPG

Chef Derek Phelps slices samples of steak from Elk Creek Foods during PROtein day, Aug. 20, at Black Hills Farmers Market.

Customers could purchase a coupon for $5 which would allow them to buy $10 worth of meat from the vendor of their choice. Shoppers could also use their EBT cards to purchase the coupon.

The market accepts EBT cards year round.

For kids, there was a scavenger hunt that required them to stop at each of the protein producer’s booths and get a stamp. They turned in their completed cards at the Rapid City Library booth, which had a selection of agricultural children’s books for perusal and check-out.

SDSU Extension beef specialists were on hand to answer questions about nutrition, management practices and more.

Farmers Market (30).JPG

Kent Wilsey runs a cow-calf operation near Owanka, S.D. He sells his beef along with fresh vegetables from his ranch at the Black Hills Farmers Market.

The SDSU Extension Master Gardeners got involved, too, talking about how livestock grazing is beneficial to the soil.

Gwendolyn Kitzan, of Kitzan Family Farms, raises sheep and sells fresh lamb at the market. With so many new people moving to the area, she said it’s important to highlight local producers and show the recent arrivals the high quality, locally sourced meat available to them.

Chef Derek Phelps from the South Dakota School of Mines was on hand cooking samples from each of the protein vendors.

Kent Wilsey from Elk Creek Foods donated a few chuck steaks for Chef Phelps to cook. He said he was happy to be a part of PROtein day because it’s important to promote local producers.

Wilsey said he enjoys the face-to-face interactions he gets to have with his customers at the market. He tells them what his livestock eats, the shots it’s had, how it was treated, and other details.

“You can’t do that in a grocery store,” he said.

COVID wreaked havoc on supply chains and brought local food to the forefront of consumers’ minds.

Cromwell said she was pleased with the turnout for PROtein day and said it broke the previous attendance record.

While the day highlighted the meat producers, Cromwell said it really benefits everyone at the market.

“Somebody new will come because they wanted to buy some bacon and end up buying corn on the cob, too,” she said.

The Black Hills Farmers Market is held every Saturday and Wednesday near Rapid Spa on East Omaha Street in Rapid City.

Melisa Goss, Assistant Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Hartford with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

