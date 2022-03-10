Red Angus are Angus: USDA allows breed to be sold under general ‘Angus’ label

Red Angus producers will soon have more access to market based premiums along with potentially seeing an increased demand for the breed, according to Tom Brink, CEO of the Red Angus Association of America (RAAA).

The association completed negotiations with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in late 2021 which resulted in the USDA allowing the breed to be included in Angus-labeled branded beef programs such as Certified Angus Beef.

The Red Angus Association made the announcement in their newsletter stating, “Red Angus are ‘Angus,’ and now USDA has officially acknowledged that fact by enabling Red Angus and Red Angus-influenced cattle that meet certain requirements to join black-hided animals in as many Angus brands that decide in favor of their inclusion.”

The “decided in favor of their inclusion” is a key component. There are over 70 USDA certified beef programs and each has its own schedule with its own criteria for accepting beef. Ultimately, it’s up to each brand if it will be willing to accept Red Angus into its programs.

Brink acknowledged that it might be a while before Red Angus will be completely known under the general Angus brand. Now that the USDA negotiations are complete he and his colleagues are in the process of talking to many of certified beef brands.

“It’ll take time,” he said.

Right now, some of those programs specifically say “black hided” in their list of requirements for accepting Angus cattle. For instance, the Certified Angus Beef programs states on its Live Animal Specification form that “Cattle eligible for certification in Angus influence beef programs based on phenotype (appearance) will have a main body that must be solid black with no other color behind the shoulder, above the flanks, or breaking the midline behind the shoulders, excluding the tail.”