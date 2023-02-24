Four sisters from Bradley, South Dakota, ranging in age from 16 to 6, made a mark at the Watertown Winter Farm Show Feb. 11, when they had not one but two heifers competing for the supreme row female title.

Caulfield Sisters Livestock didn’t take home top prize, but having the champion females in their respective breed shows was quite an accomplishment.

“We were super excited,” mom Ann Caulfield said. “That was a huge accomplishment for my children.”

She’s sure to give her children full credit. While she and her husband, James Caulfield, help by buying the cattle, it’s the girls that do all the work to care for them and prepare them for the show ring.

Those girls are Madelyn, 16, Emma, 13, Alayna, 10, and Collyns, 6.

At the Watertown Winter Farm Show, they had the champion female in the Angus show and in the Maine-Anjou show. Emma showed the heifers in their respective breed shows.

Alayna got a chance to help out at the supreme row drive by leading the Maine Anjou around the ring.

“Alayna, she kind of has a super stick talent about her,” Ann said.

The Maine Anjou, CAUL Ms Hottie 210K, is out of a previous show calf of Emma’s.

“She’s been a really fun heifer to have in the barn,” Alayna said.

She’s happy that she was purchased by a cousin and she’ll be able to visit Ms Hottie still.

“I know she will have a very good home there,” she said.

The Caulfield sisters have eight show heifers they bathe and care for every day. They all help out, but they each have areas where they excel. Alayna likes the spotlight, her mom said, while Madelyn love the hair work.

“It’s a lot of responsibility,” Alayna said. “Calves are a lot of work.”

She and her sisters learned much of what they know about showmanship from the family behind Becking Farms in Florence, S.D., including Lance and Kelsey Becking. The Caulfields reached out to them when the girls wanted to get into showing.

“They have been a huge, inspirational help,” Ann said.

She sees her daughters learning something new every time they step into the show ring, she said, and she’s thankful that others in the show community are eager to help them out.

“It’s like family,” she said.

Alayna’s favorite breed is a Shorthorn Plus. Shorthorn can be mixed with other breeds like Angus, taking the best traits of both. The Shorthorn makes them easy to work, Caulfield said, and the Angus makes them pretty.

It’s only the beginning of the show season for the Caulfield sisters. Next month, they’ll compete at the Jackrabbit Memorial Jackpot Show in Brookings. The season ramps up in the summer, when the family sometimes travels as far as Louisville, Kentucky, a 16-hour drive.

Alayna Caulfield most looks forward to the South Dakota Summer Spotlight, held in Huron in late July. It’s not as long and grueling as the State Fair, she said, and it’s fun to reconnect with show friends.

“It’s sweet and short,” she said.

The family brings home fond memories and sometimes a bit of hardware from their travels.

The top prize Alayna has earned in the ring is one she proudly wears on her belt. The Champion Prospector buckle comes from the National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference, held last June in Kansas City, Missouri.

With a lot of hard work and a love for working with cattle, the Caulfield sisters are on the path to even more rewards.