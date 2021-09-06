So much more than chiropractic

It’s the running joke at the clinic that when a new client calls and says, “I need a chiropractic appointment for my horse,” it’s code for “There’s something wrong with my horse and I am not sure what it is.”

How interesting is it that when something is off with a horse, the first thing many people seek is alternative medicine? Isn’t alternative medicine supposed to be an “alternative,” to come second to the mainstay diagnostics and treatments? That’s what is super fun about my career. Not only can I offer the standard of care, but also the alternative treatment options.

Veterinary chiropractic

Putting those two words side-by-side could almost be a juxtaposition for some veterinarians. But for me, they absolutely go hand-in-hand. I could not imagine practicing veterinary medicine without chiropractic, especially for my equine and bovine clients. In the same way, I cannot imagine people who are practicing “chiropractic” without practicing veterinary medicine right alongside.

I think that is how so many of these horses and cattle are getting mis-“diagnosed”. I put these words in quotations because it is illegal for a lay person to get paid to diagnose and then propose or execute a treatment plan in any species of animal, just like it would be illegal to do that to a person. When a lay chiropractor sees a horse, they are only seeing it through the lens of chiropractic. When I see a horse, I see it through a veterinarian’s eyes first, a chiropractor’s eyes second, and a competitive rider’s eyes third.