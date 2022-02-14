A cold cattle yard might not sound like the most romantic spot to pop the big question, but for Kip Littau and Riley Zoss, that pen of Angus cows represents their shared future and - hopefully - the start of something big.

It was around Christmastime last year when the couple moved their cows to Sanborn County and settled in to build their operation. Checking cattle Christmas Day, Littau expounded on what they were building together and what their future could look like.

Zoss, preoccupied with a cow that had slipped her calf, was at first too distracted to notice Littau behind him on one knee. The engagement scene didn’t go quite as Littau planned.

“That’s ranching for you right there,” he said.

And Zoss said yes.

“In that moment, we really decided ‘this is where we want to be,’” he said.

The couple comes from different backgrounds in the cattle industry. Littau’s family has a seedstock operation of registered Angus near Winner, South Dakota. Zoss’s parents run a commercial cattle herd north of Letcher, South Dakota. Each of them brings his own strengths to their new shared venture, LZ Livestock.

“We definitely tend to do things a little differently,” Zoss said.

Working with his family in Sanborn County, the two hope to offer cattle with quality genetics that prove profitable in the feedyard. In early February, three black Angus calves, about two weeks old, followed their mothers across a pen. They’re the first cattle to bear the LZ Livestock brand.

“We try to be the foundation piece for good Angus genetics,” Littau said. “You’re going to be a sure bet buying from Kip and Riley.”

Cattle aren’t their only focus, though. For extra income - and a bit of fun - they’ve started a registered goat herd. Over the last six month, they bought 14 does and a guard donkey that keeps the coyotes at bay.

“It kind of turned into an addiction,” Littau said.

The first doe was ready to kid any day, and judging by the girth of her belly, Zoss thinks she might be having triplets.

They also run a photography business, taking photos and video for cattle sales, on top of their full-time jobs. Littau, 29, is a travel nurse who’s pursuing his master’s degree. Zoss, 27, works in communications for the South Dakota Beef Industry Council.

A diversified operation with several side gigs and an off-farm job is how many young couples in agriculture turn their passions into a profitable career. It’s also one of many ways Littau and Zoss represent the changing face of the ag industry.

“Diversity is good,” he said.

A growing number of farming operations are owned by women, Littau pointed out.

“I hope that our being different encourages others to do what they’re doing,” he said. “I hope we can prove we can be successful in those differences.”

“If you work hard and you’re good at it, it doesn’t matter who you are,” Zoss added.

Growing up gay in rural South Dakota, Zoss said he never expected he could find a way to be true to who he is and his passion for working with livestock.

“You tell yourself you’ll have to leave this lifestyle,” he said.

The two feel lucky to have found someone with a similar background and similar passions. Zoss expected he’d wind up in a city with a partner who wouldn’t understand the way raising livestock gets in your blood. Either that, or he’d continue to farm and ranch alone.

Now, Littau said, “we truly feel like we have it all.”

“We’re living the lifestyle we’ve always dreamed of,” Zoss added.

They know, though, that living as an openly gay couple can be a little intimidating.

“We have to advocate and show people this is OK and we can do this just as good as anyone in the industry,” Zoss said.

There’s a stigma about rural America being unaccepting of differences, he said. But in his experience, he’s hardly ever had a problem since coming out in 2016.

“You surround yourself with people to love you and support you,” Zoss said.

Both of their families have supported the couple’s new venture . Littau’s grandpa gave each of his grandchildren a cow when they were born to start their own herd, and Kip has always kept that tie to the family operation. When he joined forces with Zoss, his dad, LeRoy Littau, made sure he took some top-quality heifers to start their herd.

Zoss’s parents, Scott and Stacy Zoss, aren’t nearing retirement anytime soon, he said, but they’ve made room for their son and his fiance to work alongside Zoss Cattle Co. Things are falling into place.

“It’s been a snowball of encouragement,” Littau said.

Zoss and Littau both grew up showing livestock through 4-H and participating in FFA. They crossed paths but never met until they found a connection through mutual friends that Littau met going to South Dakota State University.

They corresponded over social media and eventually decided to meet up when Zoss had travel plans for work in Rapid City, where Littau was working as an emergency room and flight nurse. With shared passions, the relationship strengthened even while Littau worked out west and helped his Tripp County family and Zoss kept busy with his pursuits in the Mitchell area.

Now after three years together, they’re planning to elope this year. The surprise date is undetermined, but they’ll celebrate in a reception with family and friends June 24 at the state fairgrounds - a special place for them both.

“It’s a culmination of things you never thought would happen,” Zoss said.

As the couple looks to the future with their livestock business, they’re also helping to foster a love for livestock in the next generation. They help Zoss’s young cousins prepare for the show ring. Delaney Zoss showed their registered doe in the 4-H open class and took overall champion registered breeding meat goat at last year’s South Dakota State Fair. Zoss’s niece and nephew, ages 5 and 3, will be next to come into the ring as Cloverbuds.

On a grander scale, Zoss plays a major role in the South Dakota Summer Spotlight, a show that brings hundreds of exhibitors and well over 1,000 animals to Huron in late July.

“Summer Spotlight was one of the biggest events of the summer for us,” Zoss said. “I want to give kids the same opportunity.”

He puts a lot of work into organizing the show each year, and he does it to honor a show mom who loved the Spotlight and helped teach him the ins and outs of showmanship. He was close with Lisa Johnson of Huron after becoming friends with her daughter at an FFA camp. Johnson passed away at the end of his show career. Now Zoss feels compelled to do his part in growing the show for the next generation as a tribute to parents like Johnson - and his own - who sacrifice so much to give kids the valuable showering experience.

“I think of how many doors it opened for me,” he said.

Zoss has made connections across the ag industry, and his outgoing personality allows him to connect with others easily. He’s never met a stranger, as Littau put it.

In addition to family support, the two benefit from working with great people - like the couple in Nebraska from whom they bought their first goats. They hope to offer the same - quality products from good people - for buyers of their cattle and goats, and their photo clients as well.

In everything they do, Littau and Zoss are building on a strong foundation in agriculture with the goal of making things better for the next generation - all the while staying true to themselves and their love for livestock.

“It gets in your blood and it’s not going to leave,” Zoss said.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

