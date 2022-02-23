South Dakota beef producers get schooled

A western South Dakota meat processor is working to provide nutritious, locally raised beef to schools throughout the state.

It’s a noble task in a state where one in six kids is food insecure, which means as they’re finishing up a meal, they likely don’t know when or where their next one might be.

Having a quality source of protein included in school lunches means students not only get access to proper nutrition, but studies have shown they are better able to focus and learn with a full stomach.

Ken Charfauros owns and operates Wall Meat Processing in Wall, South Dakota. During the South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit in 2018, he heard Amy Pravecek speak about Wyoming-raised beef being served at schools throughout the Cowboy State.

“Wow, why don’t we try that here in South Dakota,” Charfauros thought.

Charfauros is no stranger to helping out his community. Wall Meat Processing was already providing meat for the area Meals-on-Wheels program and Club for Boys before the Beef to Schools program began.

South Dakota Beef to Schools officially launched in 2019. Three years later, 14 South Dakota school districts are a part of the program.

Charfauros’ own community of Wall was the first school to sign on.

Burke, Custer, Edgemont, Faith, Gregory, Hermosa, Kadoka, Lemmon, McIntosh, Murdo, New Underwood, Newell and Philip school districts have joined the program.

Wall Meat handles all of the processing for each school. Charfauros said he would like to see a few other meat processors and schools join forces to extend the program state-wide.