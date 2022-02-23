South Dakota beef producers get schooled

A western South Dakota meat processor is working to provide nutritious, locally raised beef to schools throughout the state.
It’s a noble task in a state where one in six kids is food insecure, which means as they’re finishing up a meal, they likely don’t know when or where their next one might be.
Having a quality source of protein included in school lunches means students not only get access to proper nutrition, but studies have shown they are better able to focus and learn with a full stomach.
Ken Charfauros owns and operates Wall Meat Processing in Wall, South Dakota. During the South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit in 2018, he heard Amy Pravecek speak about Wyoming-raised beef being served at schools throughout the Cowboy State.
“Wow, why don’t we try that here in South Dakota,” Charfauros thought.
Charfauros is no stranger to helping out his community. Wall Meat Processing was already providing meat for the area Meals-on-Wheels program and Club for Boys before the Beef to Schools program began.
South Dakota Beef to Schools officially launched in 2019. Three years later, 14 South Dakota school districts are a part of the program.
Charfauros’ own community of Wall was the first school to sign on.
Burke, Custer, Edgemont, Faith, Gregory, Hermosa, Kadoka, Lemmon, McIntosh, Murdo, New Underwood, Newell and Philip school districts have joined the program.
Wall Meat handles all of the processing for each school. Charfauros said he would like to see a few other meat processors and schools join forces to extend the program state-wide.
Lynn Dunker is the food service director for the Wall school district. She said while she was excited about the program, her first thoughts were about its feasibility as the pilot program was run solely on donations.
“Cattle producers take a pretty hard hit on a good day,” she said. “I didn't want them to take a loss every time we needed beef.”
Now, it’s up to the producers whether they donate or sell their cattle to Wall Meat Processors. If they donate the cattle, the schools only have to pay for processing, which averages out to be about 94 cents per pound, Charfauros said.
If producers opt to sell the cattle to Charfauros, he pays the standard sale barn price. It works out to be a little bit more expensive for Dunker’s school lunch budget, but she says she doesn’t mind because she knows where the meat is coming from. She simply shifts some funds around so everything balances out.
“The entitlement dollars that I would have used on the beef but I no longer have, I forward into the FFAVORS program,” she said.
FFAVORS is the USDA Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Order Receipt System, so not only are students getting fresher beef, they are getting more fresh fruits and veggies.
Dunker says the community of Wall has been very supportive and has stepped up financially.
“That first semester, I ran Beef to Schools free and clear because of our community support and ag producers,” she said.
Even people that lived in city limits wanted to help out and donate funds to go toward the meat processing.
“Everybody’s been great. It's been a really, really positive response,” she said.
The students in Wall have also given the program a big thumbs up.
“The kids like it better,” Dunker said.
They also like knowing that what’s on their plate was raised right there in their area.
Charfauros knew not just any meat would satisfy school nutrition requirements, so he set out to discover what he needed to do to get South Dakota beef in South Dakota schools.
“I did my homework,” Charfauros said.
He connected with Dr. Amanda Blair at South Dakota State University in order to figure out proper fat, protein and nutritional values.
Turns out, each school has different requirements. Some prefer beef with a 90/10 lean-to-fat percentage. Some use 85/15 and others use 80/20.
Charfauros provides 90/10 across the board.
Like any meat that leaves his facility, the Beef to Schools meat has been inspected by a licensed state official. Charfauros says he tests every product that goes to the schools as well, on top of the state inspections.
“I’m not mandated to do it. It’s just the right thing to do,” he said.
Dunker said with all the inspections and tests, the meat is the same, if not better than she could get otherwise.
“It's the same formula, but the freshness is different,” Dunker said. “The homegrown love is still there.”
