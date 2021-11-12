South Dakota Cattlemen's Association plans annual convention in Rapid City

The South Dakota Cattlemen's Association will host the annual convention and trade show at the Rapid City Ramkota Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association executive director Taya Runyan gave the Tri-State Neighbor a preview of what convention attendees can expect from the two day event.

“Tuesday is when a lot of the nuts and bolts happen,” Runyan said.

That’s when members meet to discuss policies and set priorities for 2022. Individual councils will also meet to have in-depth conversations about issues relevant to their unique segments of the industry.

Following the member and council meetings will be a welcome reception Tuesday night. South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is partnering with South Dakota Beef Industry Council for a beef trivia contest along with an exhibitor appreciation happy hour.

The second day of the convention kicks off with Industry and legislative updates during breakfast followed by a presentation on the South Dakota State University Cottonwood Field Station focused on decreasing animal and production loss due to net wrap.

The 2021 convention’s keynote speaker will be Janette Barnard, associate director of Merck Animal Health Ventures. Runyan said Barnard has a keen interest in technology and innovation trends and innovation across agriculture.

“I think she's really going to be focusing on what the future looks like for the industry,” Runyan said.

Wednesday’s final seminars are the Cattlemen’s Education Series with a “Gate to Plate,” panel discussion sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association along with a market outlook by CattleFax analyst Tanner Aherin.