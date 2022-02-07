Corn prices fall while soybeans and wheat increase

Corn
Corn closed the week fourteen and half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 4.3 million bushels of corn to Mexico and a cancellation of a previous sale of 15 million bushels of corn to China.
U.S. corn exports for the week that ended Jan. 27 were 40.8 million bushels which was at the lower end of market expectations of 37.4-55.1 million bushels and were down from the previous week's 46.7 million bushels.
Corn exports continue to run below the roughly 51.3 million bushels per week average that is needed in order to reach the USDA's 2.425 billion bushel export projection.
So far, not a single week's exports through the first 22 weeks of the 2021-2022 marketing year have reached the current average "needed" pace, while having averaged 44.1 million bushel per week over the last four weeks.
Cumulative export inspections of 691 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 788 million, in line with the USDA's projected reduction in annual exports for the year.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production for the week ending Jan. 28 rose slightly to 1.041 million barrels per day from 1.035 million barrels per day the week prior and continues to run at a rather solid pace relative to last year being 11.2% above one year ago same-week production of 936,000 barrels per day.
This was right in line with the 11.0% average year-over-year increase during the most-recent six-week period. US ethanol stocks continue to rise, posting another huge 58 million gallon increase this week to 1.086 billion gallons from 1.028 billion gallons the week prior and bringing the total increase over the last five weeks to a massive 217 million gallons, a 25% increase from levels in late December.
Current stocks are easily hitting record highs for late January and are quickly approaching all-time record weekly stocks since the EIA began reporting weekly data in June 2010. Those levels were 1.163 billion gallons.
Strategy and outlook: The corn market will need to bid for acres this spring to rebuild the ending stocks at a more comfortable level. The market is telling producers to sell remaining cash inventory and re-own with less risky futures and options strategies.
Soybeans
Soybeans closed the week eighty-four and three-quarters cents higher. Last week, private exporters announced export sales of 24.8 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination and 9.6 million bushels of soybeans to China.
U.S. soybean exports were 51.9 million bushels, up slightly from the previous week's 49.6 million bushels, but well below same-week exports from last year of 70.1 million bushels. Soybean shipments will need to average roughly 22.0 million bushels per week from this point forward to reach the USDA's 2.050 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 14.0 million per week average through the end of August.
Cumulative export inspections of 1.333 billion bushels are down nearly 24% from last year versus USDA projecting this year's exports to decline 9.5% from a year ago.
The USDA Census crush report showed a soybean crush of 198 million bushels versus 197.5 million bushels estimated, a new all-time monthly record, exceeding October's 196.9 million bushels.
Soyoil stocks came in at 2.035 billion pounds versus an estimated 2.51 billion. The USDA reported 485.8 million bushels of corn was used for ethanol production in December versus 466.9 million in November, 431.7 million bushels last year and just below record December usage of 487.7 million bushels in 2017.
Strategy and outlook: The market has rallied as South American weather has turned drier than desired for Southern Brazil and Argentina, reducing the amount of crop available for export. Additional crop losses are likely as a forecast for a return to La Nina conditions in late February.
Wheat
Chicago wheat closed twenty-two cents higher. Kansas City wheat closed sixteen and half cents lower and Minneapolis wheat was seven and a quarter cents lower. Exporters did not announce any export sales.
U.S. wheat exports last week of 13.3 million bushels were down slightly from the previous week's 15.1 million bushels and last year's same-week shipments of 15.2 million bushels.
This is slightly below the roughly 15.2 million bushels per week that is needed to reach the USDA's 825 million bushel export projection. Over the last four weeks, wheat exports averaged 12.8 million bushels per week with cumulative export inspections now at 499 million bushel. This is down 18% from last year's 609 million versusUSDA projecting exports to be down 16.8% on the year.
Strategy and outlook: Traders are closely monitoring moisture conditions of the winter wheat crop during the winter months. This year’s winter wheat crop has entered dormancy with one of the lowest good or excellent ratings in the last 20 years.
Live and feeder cattle
Live cattle closed $3.77 higher while feeder cattle closed $6.47 higher.
There was active fed cattle cash trade in the north at $138 to $141 live and mostly $220 to $222 dressed. That is mostly $2 to $4 firmer compared to last week. Light trade also developed in the South at $138 to $140 live, which was $1 to $3 higher than the previous week.
The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,457 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down six pounds at 922 pounds which is 3 pounds below a year ago.
Beef export sales for 2022 saw sales of 20,100 metric tons with exports of 16,800 metric tons.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the first quarter of 2022 should be bullish for values but the economy is struggling.