I-29 Moo University presents calf care webinar Feb. 6

The I-29 Moo University 2023 Dairy Webinar Series continues Monday, Feb. 6 from noon to 1 p.m. with a focus on the Calf Care & Quality Assurance (CCQA) program.
The CCQA program was formed by a collaboration of multiple sectors within the cattle industry to provide best management guidelines to calf raiser. Producers attending the webinar can learn how you can incorporate this educational certification tool in to your operation through areas like calf health, animal handling and stockmanship, transportation and emergency preparedness.
The program will be presented by Beverly Hampton Phifer and Dr. Julia Herman.
“Listeners will learn about the best management practices for calf care in this new program and can begin enrolling their employees in the online training,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Beverly Hampton Phifer manages day-to-day operations of the National Dairy FARM Animal Care program. She joined NMPF in 2016. Her responsibilities include overseeing the animal care evaluator certification process, program participant relations, farmer resource development and outreach with the internal dairy industry.
Her experience in livestock production and risk management is life-long. Prior to joining National Milk, her professional resume includes providing technical support and project management for animal care, environmental and worker safety matters for a variety of animal agriculture trade associations. These include the Animal Agriculture Alliance, U.S. Poultry & Egg Association and the Wild Alaska Pollock Association among others.
Dr. Julia Herman serves as the beef cattle specialist veterinarian at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. She leads education development and veterinary outreach for the producer education team and Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program. Her interests in animal behavior and welfare, biosecurity and producer-employee education provide opportunities to improve food animal production systems that contribute to a safe food supply.
Previously, she worked in a beef cattle practice on the Central Plains before joining the livestock faculty with Colorado State University’s veterinary school. She represents NCBA on cattle health and welfare advisory committees for national veterinary organizations and agricultural groups. Herman earned her DVM in 2015 and MS in 2013 with an emphasis in epidemiology from Colorado State University and achieved board certification in veterinary preventive medicine in 2022.
There is no fee to participate in the webinar; however, preregistration is required at least one hour before the webinar at https://go.iastate.edu/A1QH3T
For more information contact a Moo University representative in your state. In Iowa, reach Fred M. Hall at 712-737-4230; in Minnesota Jim Salfer is at 320-203-6093; or in South Dakota, contact Heidi Carroll at 605-688-6623.
I-29 Moo University is a consortium of Extension dairy specialists from the land-grant universities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The I-29 Moo University is a multi-state learning collaboration and connects extension dairy staff with the dairy community to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, e-newsletters, podcasts, and on-farm tours. For more information about the I-29 Moo University Collaboration and programs visit www.i29moou.com.