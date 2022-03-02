I-29 Moo University’s dairy beef short course set for March 29

The I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef Short Course is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 as part of the pre-educational events for the Central Plains Dairy Expo. It will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in rooms 8, 9 and 10 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
The Dairy Beef Short Course, hosted by I-29 Moo University, is a collaboration of dairy specialists and beef specialists from South Dakota State University, University of Minnesota, Iowa State University, North Dakota State, and University of Nebraska Extension Services. The focus of this years’ program is Surviving Today - Opportunities to Evaluate.
“The Dairy Beef Short Course is the longest running program focused on dairy beef,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “This short course has the reputation for presenting cutting-edge material from presenters leading the national discussion on dairy beef. Attendees should expect nothing less this year.”
Hall said that topics and speakers will include:
• Dr. Dan Thomson, Iowa State University, “Applying Lessons Learned from Cattle Feeding Across the U.S. to Dairy Beef Feeding”
• Dr. Lee Schulz, Iowa State University, “Economic Considerations for the Dairy Beef Market”
• Dr. Richard Zinn, University of California-Davis, “Metabolizable Protein and Amino Acid Nutrition of Calf-Fed Holstein Steers”
• A Producer Panel Discussion: “Management from Maternity to Harvest,” featuring Adam Maassen of Iowa, John Moes of South Dakota, Greg Moes of South Dakota and Jeff Bullerman of Minnesota
Registration and networking will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the program starting at 10 a.m. A complimentary lunch will be served from 12:15-1:15 p.m., and the program will wrap-up by 3 p.m.
A registration fee of $35 per adult will cover the short course, lunch, and the proceedings. College students may register for $20. Preregistration is requested by March 21 and limited to 130 attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Preregister online at https://go.iastate.edu/VPGDUD or register by mailing the registration fee to ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County, ATTN: Fred Hall, at 400 Central Ave., NW, Suite 700, Orange City, IA 51041. Include your contact information and any dietary restrictions when mailing in your registration fee.
For questions, contact Hall at 712-737-4230, email fredhall@iastate.edu or visit www.i-29moou.com.
If attendees plan on going to the Central Plains Dairy Expo Welcome Reception, they are encouraged to register for that ahead of time also at https://www.centralplainsdairy.com/registration/.